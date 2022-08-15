Read full article on original website
Related
Saginaw man arrested after allegedly shooting gun on East Side, leading police on chase
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun on the city’s East Side and leading police on a chase. Contrary to social media reports, though, the suspect is not alleged to have opened fire on police. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday,...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Memorial Health Care opens new facility in Owosso
On Tuesday, Memorial Health Care is hosting a grand opening ceremony for its new "NOW" facility.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Comments / 0