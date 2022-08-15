ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
nbc25news.com

Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy