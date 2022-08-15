ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay: 'He's acclimated himself well'

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay had a rough spring and now he’s mired in a rough summer. He’s dealt with chemistry issues and drops in training camp, and that carried over into last Thursday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Golladay dropped a potential touchdown pass off the arm of quarterback Daniel Jones, which head coach Brian Daboll later claimed was the result of a low throw.

Prior to that drop, Golladay came up short on a long pass from Jones, who was under pressure and had a defender rolling into his knees.

“There was a guy who buckled into Daniel’s knees, too,” Daboll told reporters on Sunday. “So, I’m over on the sideline talking to Daniel like, ‘Can we give the guy a chance?’ And to Daniel’s credit, I wish he would’ve, but he didn’t say there was a guy sitting in his knee. His back leg was — it wasn’t a great throwing posture.”

Creating separation has also been an issue for Golladay. But that’s never been his strong suit and isn’t something Daboll concerns himself with.

“That’s a big body receiver. You’re going to go up and play like a big boy,” Daboll said. “And a quarterback’s going to have to give you a chance, and it’s going to be you and the defender. Kenny’s stacked guys plenty of times here, but if he’s not stacked or he’s fighting one-on-one and you like the matchup with a smaller corner, go ahead and give it go him.”

Ultimately, Daboll believes Golladay has acclimated himself well and he’s pleased with the progress of his No. 1 wide receiver. Any issues Golladay may be having are, apparently, not of his own making.

“I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing,” Daboll added. “Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical. It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing everyday with those guys.”

Golladay, who scored zero touchdowns in 2021, is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He is owed a base salary of $13 million this year and will account for $21.15 million against the cap (10.24% of the team’s total cap spend).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Chris Olave catches 20-yard TD in preseason game against Packers

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in his first professional touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in his second preseason game, scoring it at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The 20-yard touchdown reception was just the third catch of his pro career. It came at an opportune time for the Saints as it cut the lead down to 13-10 before halftime.
GREEN BAY, WI
