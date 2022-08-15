ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s still no word on when the House of Mercy will reopen after closing more than a week ago after a man was stabbed to death there on Aug. 8. The homeless continue to gather outside the shelter and across the street at a homeless encampment, as people who used to live at the shelter wait day and night for the shelter they call home to reopen.

