if only
2d ago

Now maybe you’ll set up a gang task force and put the thugs in jail where they belong. Mayor,get going and start working with the police to make Rochester safe again.

Gail Appleton
2d ago

DEMOCRATS are fueling violence in Rochester with their soft on crime policies. It will only get worse as long as they are in charge.

Wayne Forella
2d ago

there should be no problem at the hospitals the sick and people who have heart attack Strokes should be priorities gunshot purps/ criminals should be secondary on the priority list of who gets taken care of.

Some fear fewer people will be housed at House of Mercy upon reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s still no word on when the House of Mercy will reopen after closing more than a week ago after a man was stabbed to death there on Aug. 8. The homeless continue to gather outside the shelter and across the street at a homeless encampment, as people who used to live at the shelter wait day and night for the shelter they call home to reopen.
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
Affordable Connectivity Program available for low-income individuals and families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Preliminary survey results show that many Monroe County residents do not have access to affordable high-speed internet. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle spoke Tuesday to remind people that federal financial assistance is now available. The Affordable Connectivity Program—or ACP—provides qualified households...
Rochester fire captain retires amid investigation into alleged racist party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department captain accused of taking firefighters to a racist party mocking Juneteenth while they were on duty is retiring. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released a statement after announcing the fire department's internal investigation into the conduct of Captain Jeffrey Krywy has wrapped up. He says the determination of the investigation required Captain Krywy to leave the service. However, as of Monday, Krywy chose to retire before termination proceedings could begin.
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
Elected officials announce funding to improve Cheektowaga roads

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Elected officials announced nearly $9 million in funding has been secured to improve the three-mile stretch on Union Road from Walden Avenue to French Road. "It's at a medium level right now, but by the time things get started for the repair and whatever, I'm sure...
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
Gun violence emergencies: Positive impact, or abuse of executive power?

(The Center Square) – In July 2021, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented what media described as the first of its kind gun violence state of emergency. Since then, more communities are saying gun violence is a reason to expand government powers that have traditionally been reserved for things like natural disasters.
Man recounts being attacked at Rochester homeless shelter

Rochester, N.Y. — Cameron Schuler spent several days in the hospital recovering after he was attacked by a man with a machete at the House of Mercy. Rochester Police say Nathaniel Jeanpierre III attacked him and Michael Nairy, 68, on Sunday, Aug. 7th. Nairy died at the scene. Schuler,...
