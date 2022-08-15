ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another way of visualizing Alabama’s historic run under Nick Saban

A video making the social media rounds Wednesday put a little college football data into a visual format. It took the top-ranked teams from all 1,202 Associated Press college football polls in a chart that progressed through the years. Starting in 1936 when Minnesota reigned supreme, the seasons ticked by as certain dynasties rose and fell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham names new director of Sloss Furnaces

The City of Birmingham has named David Arias as the new executive director of Sloss Furnaces, a National Historic Landmark that became a museum in 1983 to provide visitors insight into Birmingham’s industrial past. “David’s track record of servant leadership and fiscal innovation will help take Sloss Furnaces into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
