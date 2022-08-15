Read full article on original website
Related
This talented local band deserves to be heard beyond Alabama
Their best song was both lots of work and easy to write. Huntsville rock band Camacho changed the chorus like five times before finding the right one. The basic chord changes and lyrics though came earlier, in a quick burst. They ended up with an alt-rock anthem and Camacho’s latest...
Alabama brings their legendary music to Musikfest (PHOTOS)
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear them perform their blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed...
Bryant-Denny Stadium gets alcohol: Alabama ABC Board approves game day beer, wine
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
Bham Now
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
Jack’s and Wickles Pickles team up for a ‘wickedly delicious’ Alabama burger
Two classic Alabama food brands -- Jack’s Family Restaurants and Wickles Pickles -- have partnered for a match made in burger heaven. Starting this Wednesday, Aug. 17, Jack’s will offer a limited-time-only Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger on the menu at all Jack’s locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi. It will be available through Oct. 4.
Check out a rare albino hummingbird spotted in Alabama and shared by James Spann
A rare albino hummingbird was recently spotted in an Alabama backyard. A photo taken of the bird in Chelsea by Jim & Suzette Lowrey shows the white bird sharing a feeder with a wasp. The photo was shared by meteorologist James Spann. Hummingbird central says that albino hummingbirds feature white...
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
Another way of visualizing Alabama’s historic run under Nick Saban
A video making the social media rounds Wednesday put a little college football data into a visual format. It took the top-ranked teams from all 1,202 Associated Press college football polls in a chart that progressed through the years. Starting in 1936 when Minnesota reigned supreme, the seasons ticked by as certain dynasties rose and fell.
A-List No. 1: Thompson 5-star DL Peter Woods is a no-risk commit for Clemson
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
Wanna take a hike? Here is every trail in North Alabama
With another summer behind us and only weeks left to enjoy the warmer weather, you might be wondering where the best hiking trails are in North Alabama.
Birmingham names new director of Sloss Furnaces
The City of Birmingham has named David Arias as the new executive director of Sloss Furnaces, a National Historic Landmark that became a museum in 1983 to provide visitors insight into Birmingham’s industrial past. “David’s track record of servant leadership and fiscal innovation will help take Sloss Furnaces into...
Tennessee Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Black Bear in Gatlinburg Restaurant Scare
“All of a sudden I looked up and out of the hillside came this figure,” says Cindy Kitts of her black bear scare in Gatlinburg, just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kitts, a Knoxville, TN resident, was waiting for the rest of her family to exit Parkside Grill’s...
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Highs in the 70s? In Alabama? In August? It’s possible today
It’s August. It’s Alabama. It’s obligated to be hot, sticky and oppressive. But parts of the state will catch at break today -- and some spots may not even crack 80 degrees for highs. It’s true, it’s in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service....
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Deontay Wilder’s next fight officially scheduled for Oct. 15
Deontay Wilder will return to the boxing ring for the first time in more than a year on Oct. 15, when he fights Finland’s Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wilder, the Tuscaloosa native and former WBC heavyweight champion, last fought Oct. 9, 2021, when he...
Georgia transfer Burton surprised by Alabama greeting after title game
The timing was impeccable. Just a few weeks removed from celebrating Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, receiver Jermaine Burton was leaving Athens for Tuscaloosa. It was quite different than Jameson Williams leaving Ohio State after the Crimson Tide beat the Buckeyes for a few reasons. Namely, Georgia is...
utv44.com
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2