Shopping at thrift stores can be an adventure and save you lots of money. It is a great feeling when you find a treasure. I was introduced to thrifting by my mom and her best friend in my twenties when I needed to stock my first apartment. I fully embraced it when my kids were little and went through clothes so quickly. Since they out grow clothing in warp speed, you can usually find items that still look new. Buying second-hand clothes can also save you money when you are in between sizes.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO