CBS 46
Overcrowded metro Atlanta animal shelters desperate to find homes for animals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Currently there are a lot of animals in need of homes across Metro Atlanta, as animal shelters deal with overcrowding. Clayton County officials posted an urgent plea for people to adopt or rescue animals from their urgent list, by Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. Each week,...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls
Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
macaronikid.com
Eight Tips for Thrift Shopping Near Henry County
Shopping at thrift stores can be an adventure and save you lots of money. It is a great feeling when you find a treasure. I was introduced to thrifting by my mom and her best friend in my twenties when I needed to stock my first apartment. I fully embraced it when my kids were little and went through clothes so quickly. Since they out grow clothing in warp speed, you can usually find items that still look new. Buying second-hand clothes can also save you money when you are in between sizes.
thecitymenus.com
Berani Femme Couture Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration
From e-commerce to brick and mortar, Michelle Davis is bringing Berani Femme Couture, a new scrub and medical supply store, to Villa Rica. The store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, August 13. An official ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 15, with Main Street Villa Rica present along with The City Menus. Both openings featured food and giveaways. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, today, August 15 offers more chances to win free scrubs and gift bags containing various items from throughout the store; the store will be open during its regular business hours, from 11:30 a. m. to 8:30 p. m.
thecitymenus.com
Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d
In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service
Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes
If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to receive Caldwell recommendation by end of month?
Perhaps the biggest change coming to Newnan in the coming years is what will happen with the area that used to house the Caldwell Tanks facility on East Broad Street. The Newnan City Council discussed the area during their retreat on Friday in Columbus, and it was agreed on that the development of the area, now known as 57 East, is, at least to city officials, the biggest item of importance for the city of Newnan in the future.
WMAZ
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)
Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
Former Aunt Fanny Cabin restaurant demolished in Cobb County
SMYRNA, Ga. — Crews officially demolished a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South. The city of Smyrna confirmed the demolition of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin on Friday after months of debate on what to do with...
thecitymenus.com
Chef Rose is Bringing Fine Cuisine into Carrollton Homes
Looking for a fine dining experience but don’t want to drive 50 miles? Carrollton has its own personal chef, willing to whip up meals right in your kitchen. Chef Rose who has been in the heart of the cooking business for over 10 years is offering menu packages from date night dinners, meal preparation, and cooking lessons, to even baby food preparation. She says, “I really want to reach anybody and everybody that feels like they would need the service… so new moms, couples wanting a date” and people looking to improve their cooking skills.
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
CBS 46
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway. Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday. The...
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
