ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Senior Services to conduct course in balance and strength improvement for seniors worried about the risk of falls

Cobb County government posted the following notice to its Facebook page about a program for seniors who are at risk of falls:. Cobb Senior Services is offering Matter of Balance, a course that will help you reduce your fall risk at home and increase your strength and balance. The classes will take place 10am-noon, Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 12 – Oct. 5 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
COBB COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

Eight Tips for Thrift Shopping Near Henry County

Shopping at thrift stores can be an adventure and save you lots of money. It is a great feeling when you find a treasure. I was introduced to thrifting by my mom and her best friend in my twenties when I needed to stock my first apartment. I fully embraced it when my kids were little and went through clothes so quickly. Since they out grow clothing in warp speed, you can usually find items that still look new. Buying second-hand clothes can also save you money when you are in between sizes.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Berani Femme Couture Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration

From e-commerce to brick and mortar, Michelle Davis is bringing Berani Femme Couture, a new scrub and medical supply store, to Villa Rica. The store celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, August 13. An official ribbon cutting was held on Monday, August 15, with Main Street Villa Rica present along with The City Menus. Both openings featured food and giveaways. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, today, August 15 offers more chances to win free scrubs and gift bags containing various items from throughout the store; the store will be open during its regular business hours, from 11:30 a. m. to 8:30 p. m.
VILLA RICA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Newnan, GA
Lifestyle
thecitymenus.com

Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d

In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service

Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
NEWNAN, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

There is no place like Restaurant Holmes

My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Stress#Holistic Healing#Salt#Diseases#General Health#Advanced Chiropractic#Advance Your Health#Halotherapy Salt Lounge#Far Infrared Sauna#Cold Laser
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes

If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to receive Caldwell recommendation by end of month?

Perhaps the biggest change coming to Newnan in the coming years is what will happen with the area that used to house the Caldwell Tanks facility on East Broad Street. The Newnan City Council discussed the area during their retreat on Friday in Columbus, and it was agreed on that the development of the area, now known as 57 East, is, at least to city officials, the biggest item of importance for the city of Newnan in the future.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)

Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
WOODSTOCK, GA
thecitymenus.com

Chef Rose is Bringing Fine Cuisine into Carrollton Homes

Looking for a fine dining experience but don’t want to drive 50 miles? Carrollton has its own personal chef, willing to whip up meals right in your kitchen. Chef Rose who has been in the heart of the cooking business for over 10 years is offering menu packages from date night dinners, meal preparation, and cooking lessons, to even baby food preparation. She says, “I really want to reach anybody and everybody that feels like they would need the service… so new moms, couples wanting a date” and people looking to improve their cooking skills.
CARROLLTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy