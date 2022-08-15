Read full article on original website
Top Speed
How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz Metris van on its way out in US
Mercedes-Benz will drop the Metris mid-size van from its U.S. lineup after the third quarter of 2023, the automaker told dealers in a memo sent on Thursday and seen by Automotive News (subscription required). The stated reason is the end of production of the van's 2.0-liter turbo-4, an engine that's...
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster spy shots: Hardcore sports car about to drop its top
Aston Martin unveiled a new generation of its V12 Vantage in March, and sadly the car has been confirmed as the last of its kind. Aston Martin said at the time that just 333 examples would be built. What the automaker didn't say, however, was that a convertible was also planned, with its own production run likely consisting of an equal 333 cars.
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes previews EQE SUV interior, confirms EV's Oct. 16 debut
Mercedes-Benz has only just launched the 2023 EQS SUV, a full-size electric SUV sharing a platform and other technologies with the EQS hatchback. However, the automaker will soon unveil a smaller sibling to the EQS SUV. To be called the EQE SUV, the smaller, mid-size electric SUV's interior design was...
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
insideevs.com
Mercedes Recalls ~8,000 Electric EQE And EQS Worldwide
Mercedes-Benz has two electric cars joining the growing list of new EV recalls, and it's not the first recall for the German luxury automaker's electric cars. According to information from an article on electrive.com, Mercedes is recalling some 7,810 electric vehicles worldwide for "faulty threads of the towing devices." The...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendering Shows Future EV Flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
motor1.com
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch date announced
Mercedes-Benz has finally given us an official view of what to expect from the EQE SUV. In a set of life-like renderings, the German marque shows a first glimpse of the electric SUV, ahead of its launch happening in October 2022. Described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the Mercedes-Benz EQE...
This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer
This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 250 kWh Of Complimentary Fast Charging At Electrify America
Ford announced today that the F-150 Lightning pickup will come with 250 kWh of complimentary charging, available through FordPass Rewards, at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations. However, there is a catch. The benefit is available solely to Ford F-150 Lightning retail customers. The bonus basically mirrors the one applied to...
insideevs.com
Can The Ford F-150 Lightning Tow A Tesla While Charging It?
Let's say you're charging another EV with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Perhaps you're also charging some power tools at the work site. Maybe it's not even that involved. You could simply have a radio or a light plugged in while camping. You would think that in any of these situations, the electric truck wouldn't allow you to simply drive away.
insideevs.com
Magicycle’s Commuter E-Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Urban Mobility
As technology advances, the prices of electric bicycles have dropped drastically, while in contrast, their features have become more premium and impressive. Of course, this is also attributed to the outsourcing of production to countries like China. Unsurprisingly, many new manufacturers have sprung up from China, and are now taking the budget-focused e-bike segment by storm.
insideevs.com
XPeng Introduces 480 kW S4 Ultra-Fast Charger
On its eighth anniversary, XPeng introduced in China its all-new ultra-fast charging solution, which is expected to significantly reduce the charging time. XPeng's new S4 ultra-fast charger, first announced in late 2021, is an 800 volt class EV charger with a peak power output of 480 kW (at up to 670 A and at over 700 V).
insideevs.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Gets Us Charged Up For Muscle EVs
Dodge has been promising its fans an all-electric muscle car concept for a while now, and it's finally here as the Charger Daytona SRT. Unveiled at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the third day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, the all-electric muscle car concept is said to preview the brand's electrified future while staying true to tradition. According to the automaker, the "Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and feels like Dodge," and there are three key features that contribute to that.
insideevs.com
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
insideevs.com
Tesla 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: New Things Revealed
The Munro Live's teardown of a Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack progresses slowly and, in recent days, reached another stage. All 4680-type cylindrical battery cells from the first out of four sections have been extracted, revealing some new things related to the thermal systems, runaway management, structural adhesive, terminal connectors and the BMS.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream
You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
