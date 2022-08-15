ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

zip06.com

As Luck Would Have It: Dr. Robert Dorr Marks 40 Years in Branford

In 1982, two months before he finished his specialties training at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, a call from Branford reached Dr. Robert G. Dorr. You could say it was the luckiest call of his life. The call was from Dr. Herbert Goldenring, who founded Pediatric Associates of Branford in 1954....
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Hartford scouts build picnic tables for Stanclift Cove beach

NEW HARTFORD — Olivia Boyan, a member of an all-girl Boy Scout troop in New Hartford, did her Eagle Scout badge project this year by building picnic tables for the public beach area at Stanclift Cove. Troop members built the tables over the winter and installed them in early...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford gears up for third annual Porchfest

MILFORD — Residents will once again be partying on their porches this fall. The third annual Milford Porchfest is set for Oct. 1. PorchFest is an annual music event held across the country where bands perform on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007, as an attempt to bring local musicians and neighborhoods together and celebrate a sense of community.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family

NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Clinton

I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball

After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers

MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Bushnell House to Come Under Town Control

One of the oldest houses in Connecticut, the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street, may soon have new ownership: the Town of Westbrook. First Selectman John Hall told members of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) at an Aug. 9 meeting that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, is willing to donate the historic building to the town.
WESTBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

Splash Pad Opening Delayed In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Kids could be making a splash as soon as next month at Nolan Field — if city officials can find a contractor that specializes in installing splash pads. The city has been planning for a firefighter-themed splash pad since fall 2021. Initially officials hoped to have it open by this summer, then the end of this month, but trouble locating a contractor has pushed the anticipated opening date.
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Riverton Grange honors veteran during monthly ceremony

BARKHAMSTED - Riverton Grange #169 hosted its 15th monthly Veterans Salute at the Barkhamsted Senior Center Aug. 7. An American flag was retired in honor of the July Veteran of the Month, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Chaplain David McGee, and raised in honor of the August Veteran of the Month, the late U.S. Army World War I veteran Ray Keegan of New Hartford.
BARKHAMSTED, CT

