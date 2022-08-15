Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
zip06.com
As Luck Would Have It: Dr. Robert Dorr Marks 40 Years in Branford
In 1982, two months before he finished his specialties training at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, a call from Branford reached Dr. Robert G. Dorr. You could say it was the luckiest call of his life. The call was from Dr. Herbert Goldenring, who founded Pediatric Associates of Branford in 1954....
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
Register Citizen
New Hartford scouts build picnic tables for Stanclift Cove beach
NEW HARTFORD — Olivia Boyan, a member of an all-girl Boy Scout troop in New Hartford, did her Eagle Scout badge project this year by building picnic tables for the public beach area at Stanclift Cove. Troop members built the tables over the winter and installed them in early...
milfordmirror.com
Milford gears up for third annual Porchfest
MILFORD — Residents will once again be partying on their porches this fall. The third annual Milford Porchfest is set for Oct. 1. PorchFest is an annual music event held across the country where bands perform on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007, as an attempt to bring local musicians and neighborhoods together and celebrate a sense of community.
Register Citizen
‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family
NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
More CT towns choose armed school guards
The Connecticut towns of East Hampton and Lyme and Old Lyme are the latest communities to choose to arm its public school guards in votes cast Monday
tornadopix.com
The architect’s legacy gracefully dominates the tip of Fishers Island – FishersIsland.net
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the beautyrest royalty, Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and rock ‘n’ roll kings themselves, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Keppon, who died in 1964 at the age...
Beyond Hartford: Clinton
I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
Register Citizen
Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball
After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
Register Citizen
How COVID and inflation have worsened food insecurity in Hartford
HARTFORD — Sonya Cruz waits until her 7-year-old son has eaten before she makes herself a plate. Some nights there is food left for her, and other nights there is not. “I don’t eat much,” Cruz said. “I drink a lot of water.”. Cruz has lived...
Register Citizen
‘Turning my pain into something positive.’ National Fentanyl Awareness Day walk in New Haven Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s the jokester in Marshall Drayton that Nydia Padilla misses the most. And his passion for music, his calling to be a musician. “He had notebooks full of lyrics, he was connecting with other rap music artists, he...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Tweed Development Deal Teed Up For Final Vote
Nearly 11 months after the Board of Alders signed off on a new 43-year lease between the city and Tweed’s airport authority, the Morris Cove airport’s board is set to vote on a parallel agreement that would pave the way for a long-sought major expansion. That vote is...
zip06.com
Bushnell House to Come Under Town Control
One of the oldest houses in Connecticut, the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street, may soon have new ownership: the Town of Westbrook. First Selectman John Hall told members of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) at an Aug. 9 meeting that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, is willing to donate the historic building to the town.
Register Citizen
Tentative Tweed New Haven Airport 43-year lease ready; Carfora miffed at lack of shared info
NEW HAVEN — Negotiators for the city and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport operator Avports, LLC have reached a tentative agreement for a 43-year lease that opens the door for airport expansion and would include moving Tweed’s passenger terminal to the East Haven side. They will present it...
New Haven Independent
Splash Pad Opening Delayed In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Kids could be making a splash as soon as next month at Nolan Field — if city officials can find a contractor that specializes in installing splash pads. The city has been planning for a firefighter-themed splash pad since fall 2021. Initially officials hoped to have it open by this summer, then the end of this month, but trouble locating a contractor has pushed the anticipated opening date.
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen
Riverton Grange honors veteran during monthly ceremony
BARKHAMSTED - Riverton Grange #169 hosted its 15th monthly Veterans Salute at the Barkhamsted Senior Center Aug. 7. An American flag was retired in honor of the July Veteran of the Month, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Chaplain David McGee, and raised in honor of the August Veteran of the Month, the late U.S. Army World War I veteran Ray Keegan of New Hartford.
