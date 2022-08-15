We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you think back to your answer to the dreaded "What do you want to be when you grow up?" you are most likely doing something much different than your tiny self imagined. This isn't the case, however, for the CEO of Sienna Sauce, Tyla-Simone Crayton. She knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur when she was just 8-years-old and credits "Shark Tank" for helping her see it as a viable career option (via YouTube). The young entrepreneur first experimented with sauces after her go-to wing spot shut down and her mom needed sauce for family "wing and wine Wednesdays" at their Brooklyn apartment, per Cinemaholic.

