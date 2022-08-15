Read full article on original website
Andrew Zimmern's Most Annoying Restaurant Pet Peeve
If you have ever stepped foot into a restaurant — whether it's a greasy spoon or a purveyor of first-rate culinary delicacies — you have likely encountered one of your pet peeves. After all, everyone has a sticking point when it comes to service, food quality, or some other aspect of dining, even those who have reached the upper echelons of the food world like Andrew Zimmern.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
How Long Can You Actually Keep Leftovers In The Fridge?
So you've ended up boiling way too much pasta or rice than you could possibly eat or perhaps, there's you've just cooked a little more food than you intended to. No matter the scenario, everyone's been there: You've served everyone second helpings and pushed yourself to squeeze in just another bite, yet there's still a pot full of food. Luckily, there's that handy appliance called a refrigerator that can store leftovers for tomorrow's lunch. But have you ever wondered precisely how long cooked leftovers stay fresh in the fridge?
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Giada De Laurentiis Just Showed Fans a No Mess & Fool-Proof Way to Slice Watermelon — & We're Taking Notes
Giada De Laurentiis just saved us a lot of time and mess with this watermelon slicing hack we wished we knew much earlier! On Aug 10, De Laurentiis shared her best-kept secret for getting perfectly sliced watermelon every time (and there’s no mess involved!) She posted it to her foodie page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Ever wonder how to slice a watermelon without making a huge mess? Look no further, Giada has you covered!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giadzy (@thegiadzy) As you can see in the video, you start by slicing both ends of the watermelon...
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
Dr. Oz Mocked Over 'Wegners' Groceries, Shopping Habits
In a video, the U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania said he was shopping for crudité items at a "Wegners" store.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Benefits of Sweet Potatoes and Are They Healthier Than a Regular Potato?
Sweet potatoes are a staple food in many countries, but compared to regular potatoes, which are the third-most-eaten food crop in the world, they aren't as popular. Between both foods, many consider sweet potatoes to be healthier due to their rich vitamin and mineral content. However, potatoes are also nutritious foods that can offer several health benefits when eaten in the right way.
Lay's Has Twitter Excited About Its Latest Flavor Swaps
When you think of snacks, a bright bag of potato chips carrying the iconic red and white colored logo with the word "Lay's" on it is probably one of the first things to come to mind. Not only is Lay's pretty much synonymous with potato chips as a whole, but the crisp snack does rank high when pit against all other chips, coming second to only Doritos in popularity.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
The Neil Gaiman Recipe Duff Goldman Is Enchanted By
Instagram's a big fan of Duff Goldman. Whether cracking up over the way his daughter eats toast or drooling over the recipes and sweets he posts, viewers can't help but engage in the comment section. Given his expertise as a pastry chef and host of shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship," it's not a shock that the internet loves Goldman.
How Hell's Kitchen Is Moving Into Virtual Reality
After the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the astounding inflation rate, you've probably spent an exorbitant amount of time at home watching too much television. Especially if fast-paced cooking shows are your thing, then chances are high you know Gordon Ramsay well for his highly acclaimed show, "Hells Kitchen." While the action-packed program has been around since 2005 with season 21 premiering next month on Fox, that's not the only venture up Ramsay's sleeve for the near future.
Twitter Is Impressed With Duff Goldman's 'Cake Of The Week' Pick
Charm City Cakes has made a big-time name for itself, even serving its goods at Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration (via its official website). Chef Duff Goldman founded the business in 2002, and the first wedding cake it created was for the bassist of Clutch, his favorite band. After gaining popularity, Charm City Cakes eventually appeared on the Food Network due to its out-of-this-world ability to create unique cakes.
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
What Happened To Sienna Sauce After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you think back to your answer to the dreaded "What do you want to be when you grow up?" you are most likely doing something much different than your tiny self imagined. This isn't the case, however, for the CEO of Sienna Sauce, Tyla-Simone Crayton. She knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur when she was just 8-years-old and credits "Shark Tank" for helping her see it as a viable career option (via YouTube). The young entrepreneur first experimented with sauces after her go-to wing spot shut down and her mom needed sauce for family "wing and wine Wednesdays" at their Brooklyn apartment, per Cinemaholic.
The Murky Origins Of Strawberry Shortcake
One of the most iconic entries in the American dessert lexicon, strawberry shortcake is a simple go-to for a relatively light, sweet-but-not-too-sweet, dependable dessert that always does the trick. At its core, it's a pretty simple dish: cakes or biscuits, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. It's rarely gussied up and doesn't need much beyond its simplest components to be a wonderful treat. But how did it come about? Are there other variations?
What A Caribou Coffee Executive Recommends You Order Next - Exclusive
Caribou Coffee offers 100% clean label beverages and 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified products at more than 450 locations around the country and world. With their focus on real ingredients, every single beverage contains no chemicals or artificial flavors, including no artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, MSG, or high fructose corn syrup. If you order a signature mocha, you can expect that a Caribou Coffee team member melted real chocolate chips into your espresso, or if you order a fall favorite beverage, then the pumpkin flavor you're getting in your drink is from real pumpkin puree. That whipped cream? Also real!
How to cook Brown rice the best way
If you are looking for the best way to cook brown rice, look no further! This guide will show you how to cook brown rice perfectly every time. Brown rice is a healthy and delicious whole grain that can be enjoyed as a side dish or used in various recipes.
