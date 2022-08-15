ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
Are naps actually good for you? Here’s what sleep experts say

For kids, naps are usually seen as something to be avoided at all costs. In adults, it can feel like a dream to have time for a nap. Still, plenty of adults manage to squeeze in a midday snooze: Data from Pew ResearchCenter show that, on a typical day, one third of adults take a nap.
The Independent

Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

A long, hard day of thinking can sometimes feel as exhausting as a day of physical labour, and now scientists say they know why.Researchers suggest their findings indicate the reason people feel mentally exhausted, and not drowsy, from intense thinking is not just in their heads.According to the study, when intense mental work is carried out over several hours, it causes potentially toxic by-products to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.This, in turn, alters a person’s control over decisions, so they shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as mental fatigue...
The Independent

Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds

Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
Psych Centra

Why Does Stress Make Me Want to Sleep?

Stress can leave you feeling exhausted. It’s quite common to feel tired in stressful situations. We often associate stress with restlessness. Your worries might make you feel anxious and fidgety, leading to insomnia. But the reverse can be true: some people find that stress makes them sleepy. You might...
American Council on Science and Health

The Truth (Or Lack Thereof) About Melatonin

Melatonin has been in the news recently because of potential safety concerns in children, possible weight gain, and as a potential treatment for Covid. Its use is largely unregulated because it is considered to be a dietary supplement or food thanks to the bewildering and nonsensical Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. DSHEA allows certain drugs to be treated as if they weren't drugs, something that Dr. Henry Miller and I wrote about in 2019.
Science Focus

Does massage work?

We've been enjoying a relaxing back rub for millennia, but does it actually work?. Historical artefacts show that massage has been practised for at least 5,000 years, but people have probably appreciated a nice back or foot rub for much longer than that! Many people find massage an enjoyable experience, but is it also medically beneficial?
studyfinds.org

Skip the elevator: A 15-minute walk can help your brain fight off Alzheimer’s

GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
TODAY.com

What is the ayurvedic diet? A dietitian explains the centuries-old eating philosophy

Ayurveda is nothing new: It is a centuries-old practice. But with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Rodgers and Kourtney Kardashian, touting the benefits of the lifestyle, it has become a wellness trend that is piquing people's interests. Ayurveda, which translates to the “science of life,” is a holistic medical healing...
