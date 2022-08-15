Read full article on original website
Is It Normal To Feel More Tired As We Get Older?
Humans undergo a host of physical changes as they get older. However, an increase in tiredness as we age may not be as normal as you might think.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
marthastewart.com
Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too
We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
AOL Corp
Are naps actually good for you? Here’s what sleep experts say
For kids, naps are usually seen as something to be avoided at all costs. In adults, it can feel like a dream to have time for a nap. Still, plenty of adults manage to squeeze in a midday snooze: Data from Pew ResearchCenter show that, on a typical day, one third of adults take a nap.
Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests
A long, hard day of thinking can sometimes feel as exhausting as a day of physical labour, and now scientists say they know why.Researchers suggest their findings indicate the reason people feel mentally exhausted, and not drowsy, from intense thinking is not just in their heads.According to the study, when intense mental work is carried out over several hours, it causes potentially toxic by-products to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.This, in turn, alters a person’s control over decisions, so they shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as mental fatigue...
What It Really Means When You Don't Have Any Energy
While it may not be unusual to feel fatigued occasionally, an ongoing lack of energy can signal that there may be something not right going on inside your body.
Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds
Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
The 5 Worst Foods for Sleep, According to a Sleep Expert
Food gives you the energy you need to function. That said, you may want to avoid having certain foods at night: Caffeinated drinks and chocolate are among the worst foods for sleep, just to name a few. With busy lives and so many distractions, it's hard enough to get the...
The military method and 7 more expert tips to fall asleep fast
The military method, meditation, and other techniques can help calm your busy mind and fall asleep fast for a full night's sleep.
Psych Centra
Why Does Stress Make Me Want to Sleep?
Stress can leave you feeling exhausted. It’s quite common to feel tired in stressful situations. We often associate stress with restlessness. Your worries might make you feel anxious and fidgety, leading to insomnia. But the reverse can be true: some people find that stress makes them sleepy. You might...
‘Good’ posture doesn’t prevent back pain, and ‘bad’ posture doesn’t cause it
Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Most people experience an episode of back pain in their lifetime. It often emerges during adolescence and becomes more common in adults. For the 25% of people who develop back pain, it can become persistent, disabling and distressing. It can affect...
Experts think there might be a gut-brain connection. Here are 3 foods to help improve your mood
The immune system, which is largely located in the gut, can send information to the brain through the vagus nerve, and diet may affect those immune signals.
Okay, Let's Get to the Bottom of This—Do Probiotics Make You Poop?
If you suffer from digestive issues or just finished a round or two of antibiotics, you may be wondering how to get your gut health in check. Often, doctors will recommend you try probiotics to get everything balanced back out. But do probiotics make you poop?. First, let's back up...
The Truth (Or Lack Thereof) About Melatonin
Melatonin has been in the news recently because of potential safety concerns in children, possible weight gain, and as a potential treatment for Covid. Its use is largely unregulated because it is considered to be a dietary supplement or food thanks to the bewildering and nonsensical Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. DSHEA allows certain drugs to be treated as if they weren't drugs, something that Dr. Henry Miller and I wrote about in 2019.
IFLScience
Many Short Gym Sessions Or A Few Long Ones? Scientists Think They Have The Answer
Some fitness questions are: what’s the best balance between workout frequency and workout length? Do I need to exercise a little every day or have a long session once a week? Researchers at Edith Cowan University, together with Niigata University and Nishi Kyushu University, believe they have an answer.
What Happens To Your Body When You Sleep
Since sleep occupies such a large portion of your day, you may have wondered what your body does when it sleeps. Luckily, science has gained some insights.
Science Focus
Does massage work?
We've been enjoying a relaxing back rub for millennia, but does it actually work?. Historical artefacts show that massage has been practised for at least 5,000 years, but people have probably appreciated a nice back or foot rub for much longer than that! Many people find massage an enjoyable experience, but is it also medically beneficial?
studyfinds.org
Skip the elevator: A 15-minute walk can help your brain fight off Alzheimer’s
GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
TODAY.com
What is the ayurvedic diet? A dietitian explains the centuries-old eating philosophy
Ayurveda is nothing new: It is a centuries-old practice. But with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Rodgers and Kourtney Kardashian, touting the benefits of the lifestyle, it has become a wellness trend that is piquing people's interests. Ayurveda, which translates to the “science of life,” is a holistic medical healing...
