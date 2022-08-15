Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season
Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 8.21.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning, and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. The winners should be known in less than sixty hours. Here’s to all the field organizers and GOTV geniuses who...
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
floridapolitics.com
Three Republicans vying for shot in new Apopka-based HD 39
Doug Bankson, Charles Hart, Randy Ross battle for HD 39 Republican Primary Election. Redistricting ended the longtime split of Orange County’s second-largest city by creating the new House District 39, and three Republicans are vying Tuesday to be its Representative. Apopka City Commissioner Doug Bankson, Orange County Republican Party...
floridapolitics.com
Michael Beltran: Sacking Andrew Warren was right, and constitutional. Here’s why
Warren abdicated his role, violated the separation of powers, and left his constituents unprotected from violent crime. Much ink has been spilled over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ installation of a competent and conscientious State Attorney for Hillsborough County, where I have spent most of my adult life attempting to improve our justice system.
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
floridapolitics.com
State Republican leaders seek ticket to Washington in CD 15 contest
Laurel Lee, Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo all vie for the GOP nomination in an open seat. A new Republican-leaning congressional seat in east Tampa Bay drew several high-profile women in state politics into the federal fray. Republican voters will now decide if former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Sen. Kelli Stargel or state Rep. Jackie Toledo advances to a General Election.
floridapolitics.com
Family ties take center stage in contentious HD 17 Primary
Personal attacks prevail in Jessica Baker, Christina Meredith battle. In southern Duval County, two first-time candidates for public office are holding one of the most bruising Primary campaigns in the region. Jessica Baker, an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 7th Circuit, appeared to have a clear path to the Republican...
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.
Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee paints Primary opponents as cartoon villains in fresh ad
Comic-style video suggests Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo are masquerading as conservatives. Republican Laurel Lee’s congressional campaign just released ads characterizing her GOP Primary opponents as comic book villains. “Politicians Jackie Toledo and Kelli Stargel say one thing, do another!” a narrator states as images of the state lawmakers...
floridapolitics.com
‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109
'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
orlandoweekly.com
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
fiscalrangers.com
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Peters wants to bring ‘new perspectives’ to Pinellas School Board
'Part of what happens with bullying, from my perspective and the perspective of my children and the children that I have mentored, we really need to stop giving all these labels to all these kids.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board...
floridapolitics.com
Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker backs Anna Paulina Luna
Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from 2001-2010. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker has announced his endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna as she seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from...
usf.edu
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
