Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season

Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Plant City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Plant City, FL
floridapolitics.com

Three Republicans vying for shot in new Apopka-based HD 39

Doug Bankson, Charles Hart, Randy Ross battle for HD 39 Republican Primary Election. Redistricting ended the longtime split of Orange County’s second-largest city by creating the new House District 39, and three Republicans are vying Tuesday to be its Representative. Apopka City Commissioner Doug Bankson, Orange County Republican Party...
APOPKA, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66

Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
SARASOTA, FL
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Pam Bondi
Person
Aramis Ayala
floridapolitics.com

State Republican leaders seek ticket to Washington in CD 15 contest

Laurel Lee, Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo all vie for the GOP nomination in an open seat. A new Republican-leaning congressional seat in east Tampa Bay drew several high-profile women in state politics into the federal fray. Republican voters will now decide if former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Sen. Kelli Stargel or state Rep. Jackie Toledo advances to a General Election.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Family ties take center stage in contentious HD 17 Primary

Personal attacks prevail in Jessica Baker, Christina Meredith battle. In southern Duval County, two first-time candidates for public office are holding one of the most bruising Primary campaigns in the region. Jessica Baker, an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 7th Circuit, appeared to have a clear path to the Republican...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.

Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
FLORIDA STATE
#Florida Attorney General#Election Local#Republican#Fpca#Florida Hero
floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee paints Primary opponents as cartoon villains in fresh ad

Comic-style video suggests Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo are masquerading as conservatives. Republican Laurel Lee’s congressional campaign just released ads characterizing her GOP Primary opponents as comic book villains. “Politicians Jackie Toledo and Kelli Stargel say one thing, do another!” a narrator states as images of the state lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109

'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Republican Party
fiscalrangers.com

Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries

Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker backs Anna Paulina Luna

Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from 2001-2010. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker has announced his endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna as she seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

