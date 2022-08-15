The NFL has signed a deal with ITV to be the new free-to-air television home in the UK and Ireland after penning a three-year deal. Laura Woods will be the new host of the coverage, with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora still acting as analysts for the UK’s Gridiron coverage.The 2022 season kicks off on 9 September when defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. And ITV will bring the first of the channel’s hour-long weekly shows on the same day at at 11.30pm.The deal will bring the climax of the season, Super Bowl LVII,...

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO