ESPN
Brazil coach Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe's claim that Europe has upper hand in World Cup
Brazil manager Tite hit back at France striker Kylian Mbappe's claim that World Cup qualifying is more difficult in Europe than in South America. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe said in May that European teams, who have won the last four World Cups, have an advantage over their South American rivals because they play "high-level matches."
BBC
European Championships: Spain's Asier Martinez wins 110m hurdles gold by 0.001s
Watch as Spain's Asier Martinez pips France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde by one thousandth of a second to win the 110m hurdles gold at the European Championships in Munich. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
World Cup League 2: Scotland suffer two-wicket defeat by USA
Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): MacLeod 133, Leask 41. Holland 3-28 United States 250-8 (49.5 overs): Jones 62, Patel 50. Tahir 2-37 Scotland were stunned in the final over as the United States snatched a two-wicket win in their World Cup League 2 one-day international at Aberdeen. Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Tourists level Twenty20 series by beating hosts by 27 runs in match reduced to 11 overs per side
Afghanistan 132-6 (11 overs): Najibullah 50, Rashid 31*, Gurbaz 24; Delany 3-33 Ireland 105 all out (11 overs): Dockrell 41*, Stirling 20; Fareed 3-14 Afghanistan levelled the Twenty20 series against Ireland by winning the fourth of their five meetings by 27 runs at Stormont on Monday. The match was reduced...
Olympic sponsor fee for Japan retailer in bribery scandal was more than halved -Kyodo
TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympic sponsor fee for Japanese suit retailer Aoki Holdings (8214.T) was less than half of the standard fee, news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
BBC
U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament
Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
BBC
European Championships: Ireland's history-making Israel Olatunde finishes sixth in 100m final
Ireland's history-making Israel Olatunde broke an Irish record as he finished sixth in the 100m final at the European Championships in Munich. The 20-year-old ran a time of 10.17 seconds having become the first Irish athlete to reach the final of the Europeans. Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the...
BBC
England v South Africa: Ben Stokes and fearless hosts set for Proteas challenge
Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Four. Would you skydive out of an aeroplane? Jack in the 9-5 and pursue your dream of becoming a yoga teacher? Sell up and move to Australia?. Fear...
BBC
Scotland to face Ireland in first-ever women's international at The Grange
Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers. It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh. Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such...
BBC
Ireland to take on England in one-off Test match as part of Future Tours Programme
Ireland will meet England in one of their 12 Tests scheduled from 2023-27 as part of the Future Tours Programme. The game in England is expected to be played next June but dates and venues for all matches on the programme have yet to be confirmed. Ireland's last Test encounter...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jade O'Dowda leads Britain's heptathlon medal challenge
A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich. O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors. Belgium's...
swimswam.com
Ben Proud Makes History As Worlds, Commonwealth & European Champion
LCM (50m) 27-year-old Ben Proud of Great Britain made history tonight en route to winning gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 European Championships. With his title here in Rome, Proud becomes the first man ever to become World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion and European Champion in the same event in the same year.
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB win gold in mixed 4x200m freestyle final
Watch as Great Britain's Thomas Dean, Matthew Richards, Freya Colbert and Freya Anderson pull off a "wonderful swim" to win gold in the mixed 4x200m freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK...
BBC
England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings
England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
NFL confirms ITV deal for UK coverage to end seven-year run on BBC
The NFL has signed a deal with ITV to be the new free-to-air television home in the UK and Ireland after penning a three-year deal. Laura Woods will be the new host of the coverage, with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora still acting as analysts for the UK’s Gridiron coverage.The 2022 season kicks off on 9 September when defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. And ITV will bring the first of the channel’s hour-long weekly shows on the same day at at 11.30pm.The deal will bring the climax of the season, Super Bowl LVII,...
NFL・
talentrecap.com
Unicyclist Wesley Williams Will Return to ‘Spain’s Got Talent’ After Accident
Unicyclist Wesley Williams, who has appeared on several Got Talent shows around the world, recently announced his comeback. Williams suffered a scary accident last October while competing on Spain’s Got Talent and had to be hospitalized. Wesley Williams Announces Comeback on Spain’s Got Talent. “Comeback TIME!” Williams wrote...
ESPN
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed
The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
FIFA・
BBC
Japan v Ireland: Irish out to open 'new chapter' in Test series
Venue: Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Saturday, 20 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland are aiming to use their two-Test series against Japan to begin a "new chapter" in their history, says centre Enya Breen. Eight of the 29-player squad...
BBC
Elfyn Evans: World Rally title 'unlikely' this season, says Welsh driver
Elfyn Evans admits his hopes of winning a first World Rally Championship are more or less over for this season. Evans, 33, has missed out on the title in the past two years, finishing runner-up to Sebastien Ogier. The Welsh driver is currently fourth in the championship table, 104 points...
