BBC

World Cup League 2: Scotland suffer two-wicket defeat by USA

Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): MacLeod 133, Leask 41. Holland 3-28 United States 250-8 (49.5 overs): Jones 62, Patel 50. Tahir 2-37 Scotland were stunned in the final over as the United States snatched a two-wicket win in their World Cup League 2 one-day international at Aberdeen. Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten...
BBC

U20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria progress but Ghana exit tournament

Nigeria booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with a 1-0 win over South Korea, but Ghana were eliminated after a second defeat. The Falconets' Group C game was delayed by an hour after a storm hit the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium...
BBC

Scotland to face Ireland in first-ever women's international at The Grange

Scotland will host a three-match series against Ireland from 5-8 September as their women's team prepare for the 2023 T20 World Cup qualifiers. It will be the first time the women's team will play a full international at The Grange, Edinburgh. Head coach Peter Ross said that playing on such...
swimswam.com

Ben Proud Makes History As Worlds, Commonwealth & European Champion

LCM (50m) 27-year-old Ben Proud of Great Britain made history tonight en route to winning gold in the men’s 50m freestyle at the 2022 European Championships. With his title here in Rome, Proud becomes the first man ever to become World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion and European Champion in the same event in the same year.
BBC

England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings

England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
The Independent

NFL confirms ITV deal for UK coverage to end seven-year run on BBC

The NFL has signed a deal with ITV to be the new free-to-air television home in the UK and Ireland after penning a three-year deal. Laura Woods will be the new host of the coverage, with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora still acting as analysts for the UK’s Gridiron coverage.The 2022 season kicks off on 9 September when defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. And ITV will bring the first of the channel’s hour-long weekly shows on the same day at at 11.30pm.The deal will bring the climax of the season, Super Bowl LVII,...
talentrecap.com

Unicyclist Wesley Williams Will Return to ‘Spain’s Got Talent’ After Accident

Unicyclist Wesley Williams, who has appeared on several Got Talent shows around the world, recently announced his comeback. Williams suffered a scary accident last October while competing on Spain’s Got Talent and had to be hospitalized. Wesley Williams Announces Comeback on Spain’s Got Talent. “Comeback TIME!” Williams wrote...
ESPN

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
BBC

Japan v Ireland: Irish out to open 'new chapter' in Test series

Venue: Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Saturday, 20 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland are aiming to use their two-Test series against Japan to begin a "new chapter" in their history, says centre Enya Breen. Eight of the 29-player squad...
