Read full article on original website
Related
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
electrek.co
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range
Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada poised to improve battery production by 10%: report
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada, a joint operation between the EV maker and longtime battery partner Panasonic, is reportedly expected to boost its production by 10%, or about the equivalent of one production line. The facility will not be achieving this with a new line, however, as Panasonic is reportedly looking to improve battery production at Giga Nevada through optimizations.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Wins Autopilot & FSD Marketing Lawsuit In Germany
You've probably heard on a number of occasions that perhaps Tesla shouldn't be using the Autopilot name for its advanced driver-assist systems. The same has been said about the US EV maker's use of "Full Self-Driving" for cars that aren't fully autonomous. However, a lawsuit brought against Tesla with those claims was unsuccessful after the automaker won its appeal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Gets 250 kWh Of Complimentary Fast Charging At Electrify America
Ford announced today that the F-150 Lightning pickup will come with 250 kWh of complimentary charging, available through FordPass Rewards, at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations. However, there is a catch. The benefit is available solely to Ford F-150 Lightning retail customers. The bonus basically mirrors the one applied to...
insideevs.com
Audi, Kia, Porsche Say Their EVs Will Lose US Tax Credit Eligibility
The number of automakers criticizing the Inflation Reduction Act is growing by the day, although there's nothing they can really do about it as the tax, health and climate bill passed the House of Representatives on August 12. Now there's only one thing missing for the bill to become legislation:...
protocol.com
The EV charger permitting problem
Hello, and a very good Tuesday to you. Your Protocol Climate team is as happy to see you as we would be a Mustang Mach-E parked in our driveway. Which is to say very happy, of course. Today we’re taking a look at how to get charging infrastructure in the ground faster, climate startups trying to do no evil and what the IRA means for EV sales. Giddy up!
thecentersquare.com
Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?
(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Tesla China Reportedly Cranking Out Exports Faster Than Ever Before
It wasn't long ago that Tesla was facing some very tough times in China. However, since its factories reopened and updates are being completed, it appears the automaker is ramping up its export output in China to a whole new level. Based on some recent drone flyover videos of the...
Hyundai's Hydrogen Future Is In Safe Hands
Hyundai is serious about hydrogen becoming a clean energy solution. Its hydrogen production car, the Hyundai Nexo, is a great first shot, but the Korean carmaker knows it will have to capture enthusiasts' hearts further down the line. That could explain part of the reason why Hyundai Europe Design Center chose its specific parameters for students in its collaboration with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy. The challenge to the students was to interpret the brand's "Progress for Humanity" vision through compact sports vehicles powered by a hydrogen powertrain and measuring 4.4 meters in length.
insideevs.com
Mercedes Recalls ~8,000 Electric EQE And EQS Worldwide
Mercedes-Benz has two electric cars joining the growing list of new EV recalls, and it's not the first recall for the German luxury automaker's electric cars. According to information from an article on electrive.com, Mercedes is recalling some 7,810 electric vehicles worldwide for "faulty threads of the towing devices." The...
Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions
We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
Fast Company
Park this electric car in the sun and it uses solar to give itself an extra charge
From a distance, the Sion looks like an ordinary black car. But when you walk closer to the new electric car from the Germany-based startup Sono Motors, you might notice solar cells covering the doors, hood, roof, and the rest of the surface—456 solar half-cells, to be exact. When...
insideevs.com
Germany Finds Some Tesla Superchargers Temporarily Illegal
Tesla announced that it's in the process of opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs. It has already done so in some areas, at least as part of a relatively new pilot program. In the meantime, Tesla is also aggressively expanding the network as it has been for years. Now that some Tesla Superchargers are open to the "public" in Germany, new rules must be followed.
insideevs.com
Tesla Tops JD Power EV Public Charging Study
JD Power just released the results of its second annual US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, and Tesla is the champ. As more and more people adopt EVs, charging infrastructure is paramount. That said, many EV owners have shared that they're not happy with the public charging situation as it stands. There simply aren't enough charging stations, and oftentimes many aren't working.
Benzinga
Keysight (KEYS) Solutions To Power Scania R&D Unit In Sweden
Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that its Scienlab test systems will be deployed by Scania at its research and development (R&D) facility in Sweden as part of the latter's efforts to shift to e-mobility for commercial vehicles. The comprehensive test solutions will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights.
iNNOPOWER 200w solar panel charging system
If you are searching for a versatile solar panel charging system you may be interested in a new design created by iNNOPOWER. Featuring 100W and 200W solar panels and supporting a wide variety of different charging options and the capability to work with all power stations, the solar charger provides clean energy allowing you to save both money and the environment.
insideevs.com
Tesla Celebrates 1,000,000th Electric Car Produced In Shanghai
Tesla celebrates the 1 millionth electric car produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. The official confirmation indicates that the jubilee EV was produced on August 13, 2022. Let's recall that the construction of the factory began on January 7, 2019, while the first cars produced at the...
US Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Inadequate: Study
A new J.D. Power study revealed Americans' dissatisfaction with the U.S. electric vehicle charging grid.
insideevs.com
XPeng Introduces 480 kW S4 Ultra-Fast Charger
On its eighth anniversary, XPeng introduced in China its all-new ultra-fast charging solution, which is expected to significantly reduce the charging time. XPeng's new S4 ultra-fast charger, first announced in late 2021, is an 800 volt class EV charger with a peak power output of 480 kW (at up to 670 A and at over 700 V).
Comments / 0