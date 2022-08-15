Read full article on original website
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
wrcr.com
NY DEC Adds Rockland to Drought Watch and Fire Warning Advisories
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded its Drought Watch and Fire Warning map to include Rockland County and much of the Hudson Valley. That means without significant rain soon, state officials could start asking residents to save water whenever possible. Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Kear, says the dry conditions are making it hazardous for area firefighters…
DEC forest rangers subdue more wildfires, rescue injured hikers
Two wildfires last week burned parts of Harriman State Park in the lower Hudson Valley. The first wildfire was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, in Orange County. The second wildfire was reported the same day, only 20 minutes later, in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.
rcbizjournal.com
Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter
County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
wrcr.com
Fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Honored as FASNY Firefighter of the Year
A Rockland volunteer firefighter has been given one of the highest honors awarded to New York first responders. Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was awarded the Firefighters Association State of New York 2022 Firefighter of The Year Award at the group’s 150th annual convention last week in Westchester. Lloyd was killed while battling the blaze at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last year. One resident of the facility also died, but more than 100 residents were saved. Rockland’s director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear says though the wounds are still fresh, the family is appreciative of the recognition…
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in Dutchess County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
rocklanddaily.com
CEO of Hatzoloh of Rockland, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Golding Speaks About the New Shabbos Guidebook for Hospital Patients
Rockland Daily: What inspired the creation of the Hilchos Shabbos and Yom Tov guidebook?. Rabbi Golding: Unfortunately, many of our fellow Rockland residents find themselves in a hospital setting on Shabbos and Yom Tov and are faced with a multitude of shailos in regards to shmiras Shabbos and Yom Tov. As a result, Hatzoloh of Rockland released a 16-page booklet in English and Yiddish, to be handed to every patient or family member when transported to a hospital on Shabbos or Yom Tov.
The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years
The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Ptl. Cody Hunt showed up for Village of Goshen police on Heroes Night
Ptl. Cody Hunt represented the Village of Goshen Police Department at the annual Orange County Fair Speedway First Responders Heroes Night on Saturday, August 13.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
NYSP: Ulster County man attacks homeowner with pickaxe
An Ulster County man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner with a pickaxe. New York State Police said Daniel Desseauve, 38, of Highland, was also found to be drunk during the incident.
