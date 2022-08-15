ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

wrcr.com

NY DEC Adds Rockland to Drought Watch and Fire Warning Advisories

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded its Drought Watch and Fire Warning map to include Rockland County and much of the Hudson Valley. That means without significant rain soon, state officials could start asking residents to save water whenever possible. Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Kear, says the dry conditions are making it hazardous for area firefighters…
rcbizjournal.com

Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter

County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
wrcr.com

Fallen Spring Valley Firefighter Honored as FASNY Firefighter of the Year

A Rockland volunteer firefighter has been given one of the highest honors awarded to New York first responders. Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was awarded the Firefighters Association State of New York 2022 Firefighter of The Year Award at the group’s 150th annual convention last week in Westchester. Lloyd was killed while battling the blaze at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last year. One resident of the facility also died, but more than 100 residents were saved. Rockland’s director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear says though the wounds are still fresh, the family is appreciative of the recognition…
rocklanddaily.com

CEO of Hatzoloh of Rockland, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Golding Speaks About the New Shabbos Guidebook for Hospital Patients

Rockland Daily: What inspired the creation of the Hilchos Shabbos and Yom Tov guidebook?. Rabbi Golding: Unfortunately, many of our fellow Rockland residents find themselves in a hospital setting on Shabbos and Yom Tov and are faced with a multitude of shailos in regards to shmiras Shabbos and Yom Tov. As a result, Hatzoloh of Rockland released a 16-page booklet in English and Yiddish, to be handed to every patient or family member when transported to a hospital on Shabbos or Yom Tov.
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
105.5 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
