A Rockland volunteer firefighter has been given one of the highest honors awarded to New York first responders. Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was awarded the Firefighters Association State of New York 2022 Firefighter of The Year Award at the group’s 150th annual convention last week in Westchester. Lloyd was killed while battling the blaze at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last year. One resident of the facility also died, but more than 100 residents were saved. Rockland’s director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear says though the wounds are still fresh, the family is appreciative of the recognition…

