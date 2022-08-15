Read full article on original website
Linda Bumpass
1d ago
Bout dang time. Take the Portugal route and decriminalize it all. The needle doesn't budge no matter how many are imprisoned. Same % seeks mood altering substances.
Tommy Kahn
2d ago
there not gonna do it with all drugs there paving the way for Marijuana legislation and a way to release the people they have on Marijuana charges
Loaded MAGA-zine
2d ago
drugs are harmful to society. So, your idea is to let out drug dealers? ohh that's sooo great ..🙄
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.”
wksu.org
DeWine announces money for grant program from federal package opposed by GOP
The state of Ohio is putting $42 million in additional funds toward local efforts to reduce crime in a program started last year. The money comes from a federal package that all Republicans opposed in Congress, but many up for re-election this year are campaigning on the plan. The money...
Cleveland Scene
A Court-Ordered Freeze of Regulator’s HB 6 Cases Could Further Harm Ohio Consumers
This article is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism, in partnership with the nonprofit Energy News Network. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or the Energy News Network, as this helps provide more public service reporting. On Tuesday,. a federal...
Ohio attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
wksu.org
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
wosu.org
Bill would give watchdog group a say on Ohio utility commission
Two of Ohio's Republican House of Representatives are sponsoring the effort to reform how the state appoints regulators to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The bill follows investigations into the way regulators, lawmakers and utility companies engaged during the nuclear bailout scandal that took out former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
wosu.org
Ohio schools are struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions
As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the new school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union said people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
wvxu.org
As school year starts, Ohio teachers can now carry guns in class with less training
This school year, teachers in Ohio will be able to carry a gun into class after 24 hours of training. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill allowing for the new, lower training requirement after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Ohio is among at least 29 states that allow individuals...
Ohio man pleads guilty to entering Capitol on January 6
A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6. Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Billingsley will owe $500 in damages. He could face up to […]
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court
OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
sciotopost.com
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
Texts, calendars, emails link Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss...
WOUB
An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
