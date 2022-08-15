ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 15

Linda Bumpass
1d ago

Bout dang time. Take the Portugal route and decriminalize it all. The needle doesn't budge no matter how many are imprisoned. Same % seeks mood altering substances.

Reply
2
Tommy Kahn
2d ago

there not gonna do it with all drugs there paving the way for Marijuana legislation and a way to release the people they have on Marijuana charges

Reply(1)
2
Loaded MAGA-zine
2d ago

drugs are harmful to society. So, your idea is to let out drug dealers? ohh that's sooo great ..🙄

Reply(9)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
wosu.org

Bill would give watchdog group a say on Ohio utility commission

Two of Ohio's Republican House of Representatives are sponsoring the effort to reform how the state appoints regulators to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The bill follows investigations into the way regulators, lawmakers and utility companies engaged during the nuclear bailout scandal that took out former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing

The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
wosu.org

Ohio schools are struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions

As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the new school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union said people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man pleads guilty to entering Capitol on January 6

A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6. Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Billingsley will owe $500 in damages. He could face up to […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ohio Statehouse#Prison Reform#Ohio Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Ohio General Assembly
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court

OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
sciotopost.com

Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill

OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOUB

An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy