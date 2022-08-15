Read full article on original website
Water main could take additional week to repair
Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority are reporting additional damage to the 10-foot wide water main that broke over the past weekend, pushing back the timeline for a boil water advisory to be lifted. Authorities updated the media yesterday to announce that another section of the pipeline just west of their Lake Huron Water Treatment plant will need to be replaced. That means the boil water advisory for Burtchville Township and several northern Detroit suburbs could continue now for three weeks. Executive Officer Suzanne Coffey says an order has been placed for an additional 48 foot long section of the 10-foot wide pipe. The water authority currently has all available pipe in the country on site. Burtchville township is the only St. Clair County community affected by the break, bottled water is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Fire Department on Burtch Road.
Car show donates over $30k to senior organization
Organizers of the Main Street Memories car show have tallied up the proceeds from last month’s event. Last night, Ron Steward, president of the Main Street Memories car show, presented a $30,200 check to the Council on Aging serving St. Clair County. The annual car show serves as a fundraiser for the local senior organization, and yesterday’s donation marks the largest in the show’s six year history.
Animal control reaches critical capacity
St. Clair County Animal Control says they are at critical capacity due to an influx of dogs and cats coming into the shelter. So far this month, intake numbers have tripled with officials saying they cannot accept any additional owner surrenders at this time. In order to help empty the shelter, animal control is lowering adopting fees to $50 for dogs and $25 for cats and kittens. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday 10:30am to 3:30pm with special Saturday hours added this weekend from 10am to 2pm.
