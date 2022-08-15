ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
FOXBusiness

Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'

Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon." The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Current locations are in...
MISSOURI STATE
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Garden City, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wyandotte, MI
Detroit, MI
Obituaries
City
Pontiac, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Memphis, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
freightwaves.com

Walmart set to open Pennsylvania consolidation center, adding 1,000 jobs

Walmart Inc. has announced it is opening a 400,000-square-foot automated consolidation center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, aimed at speeding up supply chains across the company’s 42 regional distribution centers in the U.S. The new consolidation center is scheduled to open by the end of August. Walmart has already hired 500...
LEBANON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears Holdings#Obituary#U S Economy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Kresge Co#Allstate Insurance#Sears Canada Inc
24/7 Wall St.

Best Buy Is In Trouble

Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy