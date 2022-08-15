Read full article on original website
Taxed2Death
2d ago
It’s only illegal because the government doesn’t receive taxes. It’s the same thing when you play card games for money in the privacy of your own home. It’s about taxes!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Make 2 Arrests After Dangerous Stunts During ‘Street Takeover' in June
Bristol police have made two arrests in connection with a “street takeover” in June. Police officers responded to the intersection of Farmington and Stafford avenues at 10:49 p.m. on Friday, June 17, after receiving reports of several hundred vehicles blocking the intersection. They found several vehicles in the...
Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Norwich
A shots fired incident is under investigation in Norwich. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police said the callers stated vehicles were involved and sped away. Investigators said they found numerous shell casings in the road at the...
Man charged with operating illegal gambling house in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth police have arrested a man in connection with operating an illegal gambling house. On May 19, 2022, officers responded to a house on South Main Street for the report of a disturbance where someone reported they were assaulted. When officers arrived, they discovered an underground gambling house. Officers saw poker […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Resident Uttered Racial Slur to Teenage Boy Fundraising for Football Team: Police
“I am lucky my son came home. I don't want to ever risk ever again having this happen to him,” Kelley Jackson said. Kelley Jackson said on Saturday, her 14-year-old son Jakobi was out selling discount cards in the annual fundraiser for Enfield’s football team when he was allegedly called a racial slur and threatened by one of the homeowners he approached on Haynes Street.
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial
BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
Eyewitness News
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
NBC Connecticut
Man Who Stole Vehicle Containing Cremated Remains of Victim's Son Sentenced: Officials
A man who was accused of a carjacking in Hartford in 2018 has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal officials said he carjacked a woman and stole the vehicle that the cremated remains of the victim’s son were in. Arno Smith, 60, of Hartford, approached the woman...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured, One Critically, in Downtown Hartford Stabbing
Two people are injured, one critically, after a fight resulted in a stabbing in downtown Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to Pratt Street at about 7:20 p.m. Responding officers found two men with stab wounds. Both men are in their 20s. Police said one of the men...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TikTok trend encourages car thefts in CT: police
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord. This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In […]
Man charged for possession of firearm, drugs in Hadley
A 2004 black Cadillac DeVille was stopped for a civil motor vehicle infraction by the Hadley Police Department on Friday, August 12, 2022 at about 1:31 AM.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Investigate Crash With Serious Injuries in Woodbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in serious injuries on Route 6 in Woodbury. Officials said the road, also known as South Main Street, is closed between Route 64 and Route 67 because of the multi-vehicle crash. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. State police...
Bristol Press
Woman seriously injured in collision involving large box truck in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured on Monday when the vehicle she was driving collided with a large box truck. Police, firefighters and multiple ambulances responded to the area of Route 262 – which is also known as South Street – and Hoadley Crossing on the report of a serious motor vehicle accident around 3 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
New London man arrested for 2020 shooting at Groton hookah lounge
Groton police arrested a New London man who allegedly shot another man at a hookah lounge in 2020.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Stamford
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in Stamford from earlier this year. Investigators said the collision happened at the top of the southbound Interstate 95 exit 9 ramp and the intersection with East Main Street around 6:19 a.m. on March 23, 2022. A 26-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Car Stolen from Watertown Gas Station in 7 Seconds: Police
It took all of seven seconds for a car that was left running at a Watertown gas station to be stolen over the weekend, police said, and they are warning people to lock their doors and not leave the keys in the vehicle. The car, a black Nissan Altima, was...
Comments / 1