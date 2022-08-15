“I am lucky my son came home. I don't want to ever risk ever again having this happen to him,” Kelley Jackson said. Kelley Jackson said on Saturday, her 14-year-old son Jakobi was out selling discount cards in the annual fundraiser for Enfield’s football team when he was allegedly called a racial slur and threatened by one of the homeowners he approached on Haynes Street.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO