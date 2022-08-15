Read full article on original website
electrek.co
VW, Mahindra partner in India and will debut 5 electric SUVs
Volkswagen (VW) and Indian automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced today they are expanding their EV partnership to help India’s auto market transition to electric. At the United Nations Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26), India declared that all new vehicle sales will have zero emissions from 2035. The...
torquenews.com
Toyota Secures Huge Lead in Solid-State Batteries To Release a Hybrid Vehicle
Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents, a Nikkei study shows, demonstrating how Japanese companies have dominated the race to develop the next-generation power source for electric vehicles. In fact, Japanese companies dominate top 10 list of solid-state battery patents, but...
insideevs.com
Mahindra Previews Five New Electric SUVs With Volkswagen MEB Power
India's leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has previewed five new electric SUVs it plans to start building from 2024 using EV components from Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Presented under two new EV brands, XUV and BE, the electric SUVs are based on the company's new INGLO (an acronym combining...
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
gmauthority.com
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
architecturaldigest.com
Cadillac Unveils Electric Vehicle to Compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce
Cadillac just unveiled its Celestiq concept, and the all-new all-electric sedan is a stunner. Low, wide, and as long as an Escalade, the four-door has immense presence, aided in part by its unique front and back lighting signatures and especially by its bubble-backed glass hatch. This distinctiveness is very intentional, setting this new six-figure flagship apart from other vehicles in the pinnacle sedan category—like the Rolls-Royce Ghost or Bentley Flying Spur. “There's a lot of premium incumbent brands in that space, and they tend to be traditional in their execution of a tall, upright sedan,” says Michael Simcoe, General Motors’s vice president of global design. “And, of course, we will be measured against those. But playing in that space doesn’t make sense. Simply put, why would you go and do the same thing as someone else?”
MotorAuthority
Mahindra to use VW Group's MEB tech for 5 electric SUVs
India's Mahindra on Monday signed a deal with Volkswagen Group to use components from the automaker's MEB platform to design mainstream electric vehicles. Mahindra plans to use the components in a new platform dubbed Inglo, which will eventually underpin at least five electric SUVs to be sold under the Mahindra brand.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
topgear.com
The updated Mazda3 masters the art of incremental improvement
A five-horsepower bump and better fuel economy are little sweeteners to an idea the world’s starting to sour on. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. By now, you know the Mazda3. It’s a small hatchback that never seems to sell as well as it should, despite... well, quite a few things, actually.
RideApart
Is Honda Cooking Up A New And Improved Activa Scooter?
Honda India has teased yet another model on its website just after the release of its brand-new naked streetfighter, the CB300F. Honda is likely targeting the entry-level commuter category once more with an improved version of its wildly successful Activa scooter, based on the teaser image, which depicts zoomed-in shots of a scooter bearing an uncanny resemblance to the affrodable scooter.
US News and World Report
Aspark Owl: Japan's Electric Supercar
With the recent growth of the electric vehicle market, we’re seeing new models from old names and newcomers alike. You’ve got the Tesla Model S and Rivian R1T, but also the Mercedes EQC and Ford F-150 Lightning. There are also a host of new electric supercar startups joining the fray.
5 Benefits of Owning a Manual Transmission Vehicle
Here are five benefits of owning and driving a vehicle with manual transmission compared to cars with automatic transmissions. The post 5 Benefits of Owning a Manual Transmission Vehicle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
