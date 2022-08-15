ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

As 'Insecure' ends, its heroes -- and its creator -- are still flawed, but now secure

By Hugh Hart
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

"Insecure" star-creator Issa Rae always pictured a happy ending for her HBO dramedy. After all, her Issa Dee character and her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji), surely deserved some measure of contentment after powering through four seasons of rash decisions, hurt feelings, breakups and confusion. "I decided to approach this season like a romantic comedy," Rae says, speaking via Zoom from Los Angeles. "If you think of the romantic comedy formula — guy meets girl, guy loses girl, guy tries to win girl back — whatever those iterations are, I wanted to think about those structures within Issa and Molly's friendship, reminding the characters why they loved each other and needed each other. That permeated the season."

Even as Issa Dee patched things up with Molly over their long-simmering Season 4 feud, she found herself torn romantically between lovely barbershop owner Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) and soul-mate-in-waiting Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Buoyed by comic relief from hilarious pals Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany (Amanda Seales), "Insecure's" final season showcased Rae's quicksilver talents, for which she's earned her third comedy actress Emmy nomination.

Rae's first stab at a grand finale imagined Molly and Issa on a "'Hangover'-ish" holiday in Morocco, but she ditched her fully written script. "It just did not feel right," Rae says. For one thing, she notes, "most of the episode was not set in L.A., and L.A. has been such a huge part of our show." Rae retooled the episode, now taking place mainly in South L.A., as a fast-forwarding string of happy birthdays and one tear-splashed wedding when Molly marries fellow lawyer Taureen (Leonard Robinson). "I initially wanted to go straight to Issa and Molly sneaking into the bathroom post-wedding," Rae says. "But the viewer in me wanted to see them dressed up and having a great time, so I just gave in: 'Go with the trope, have the big final wedding,' and I'm glad we did."

As the sun sets on "Insecure," Issa Dee celebrates her own birthday with Lawrence, the charming, sometimes maddening boyfriend who fathered a baby with one of Issa's friends. Rae credits actor Ellis' natural warmth as key to the couple's on-screen chemistry. "Jay was immediately so believable and lovable, he became Lawrence. I remember our first major fight when my character's cheating on him. Being in the scene, I felt like, 'Damn, I hurt his feelings!' Jay wasn't talking to me the entire day. Any time we had scenes together, I'd light up."

Ellis' character also struck a chord among "Insecure" viewers. Rae, who attended Stanford University before creating her breakthrough YouTube series "Awkward Black Girl," says, "In many cases, Black men don't get to be regular guys on television because so often there's an edge, or a looming death, or a looming arrest, or a looming criminal record. The fact that so many men saw themselves in Lawrence is a testament to Jay's everyman-ness and also to Prentice Penny, our showrunner, who's the most empathetic, perfectly sensible person that exists. A lot of Lawrence came from Prentice."

Although Issa Dee's personal life often turns messy, the angst rarely lasts long, thanks in large part to former "SNL" writer Rothwell. Originally hired only to write for "Insecure," Rothwell popped in the room, and Rae invited her to join the cast as irrepressibly naughty accountant Kelli. "My God," Rae exclaims, "putting Natasha on as a performer was the smartest thing we've ever done. From that first day on set, it was just endless jokes, runs, almost like she's carrying the humor of the show in her pinkie finger."

However, there wasn't much to laugh about when Rae and her team started working on Season 5 in the summer of 2020. After George Floyd was killed by police, Rae recalls, "we cried. We were devastated. We were just tired. But 'Insecure' was on the air, and here was a show being run by Black people, having mostly people of color in the [writers] room. I'll never forget thinking about the sense of relief that people could experience by escaping through our show."

Racism exists as a matter of narrative fact in "Insecure" — Issa Dee runs an events company called BLOcc, short for Black Lives, Opportunities, Culture and Connection — but the characters' personal lives take precedence over explicit political references. "There's almost an obligation on some shows that feature Black people to address in quotes, 'Big Issues,'" Rae says. "With 'Insecure,' things manifest themselves in the way you treat your partner or what happens when you go to work. 'I just had this encounter I don't know how to deal with and now my boss is asking me something and my head isn't there and I might f— up the presentation, oh, no!'"

In the series' closing minutes, Issa Dee takes a contemplative drive past the Sands apartments in Inglewood, where she used to live at the onset of her millennial generation misadventures. Has the self-doubting hero of "Insecure" finally made peace with her insecurities? "We've always talked about getting the characters to a place where they're comfortably uncomfortable," Rae muses. "Issa Dee's now very secure about her flaws, and that's something I deeply relate to." To bring this realization to life dramatically, Rae says, "I had to ask myself, what would make me happy? As someone who's lived with these characters for years, where do I want to see them? What do I want? And that's ultimately what I wrote."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

You Might Recognize Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser From A Classic Teen's TV Show

So many stars have helped The Hallmark Channel become must-watch television, including Autumn Reeser. The actor made her debut on the network in 2012's "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade," per IMDb. Since then, she has starred in more than a dozen films, including "The 27-Hour Day," "Christmas Under the Stars," "Valentine Ever After," "I Do, I Do, I Do," "Midnight Masquerade," and "Season for Love," as well as the "The Wedding Veil Trilogy," where she acted alongside fellow Hallmark leading ladies Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot

Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kendrick Sampson
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stanford University#Insecurities#Black People#Hbo
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who died in the ‘Westworld’ season 4 finale – and who could reappear in season 5?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 8, “Que Será, Será.“. Westworld season four has come to an apocalyptic end and multiple characters have met their demise. It’s been over two years since season three of HBO’s sci-fi drama, and a lot has changed for hosts and humans alike. Season four takes place seven years after audiences last saw them, and then makes another jump 23 years into an even more dystopic future. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout is the show’s high body count.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Rian Johnson's Poker Face Peacock Series Adds Sons Of Anarchy And Riverdale Stars

Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery drama series Poker Face is proving to be another opportunity for the director to arrange for an eclectic and exciting ensemble cast. According to Variety, Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Charles Melton (American Horror Stories), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) are all coming aboard.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Wong & Winchester’ Female Police Procedural Series Shooting for Citytv in Canada

Principal photography has started in Montreal, Canada, on female detective series “Wong & Winchester.” The show is backed by Citytv and Pixcom in association with 3 Arts and Lionsgate Television and will will premiere mid-season on Citytv and Citytv+. Starring Grace Lynn Kung (“Transplant,” “Fahrenheit 451”) and Sofia Banzhaf (“Closet Monster,” “Splinters”) the show is set up as a police procedural built around a bitter ex-cop turned private investigator and a naïve but ambitious newcomer. The series, with showrunner by Chris Pozzebon (“The Hardy Boys,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Blindspot”) creator and co-showrunner Hollis Ludlow-Carroll, is produced by Nathalie Cécyre and directed by Stephan Beaudoin....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Creator Teases Kim Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's "Saul Gone" episode. Don't holster your finger guns just yet: there's still "more to do" for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Monday's Better Call Saul series finale, titled "Saul Gone," ended with Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) behind bars serving an 86-year sentence for crimes committed as the criminal lawyer of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). But the Breaking Bad prequel/sequel left off on somewhat of a hopeful note for Jimmy and Kim, the ex-lawyer exes who shared another smoke in what were — at least for now — the final moments of the Breaking Bad Universe.
TV SERIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
398K+
Followers
67K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy