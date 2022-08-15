ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Woman opens Gilly's House for men recovering from addiction after her son's death

By Levan Reid
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzlfB_0hHfaitE00

Woman opens place for men recovering from addiction after her son's death 02:31

WRENTHAM -- Gilly's House in Wrentham is a place of refuge for men looking to get and stay sober. It was started by a woman who decided to turn her own personal tragedy into something positive.

"My son passed away from an overdose almost six years ago and he lived in a sober house," said Barbara Gillmeister.

She felt she needed to do something and decided to start Gilly's House. The non-profit sober house is currently home to 21 male residents. They have support from the Wrentham community and they also have a staff that is going through recovery as well.

"They can relate to what's going on with each of the guys. They understand what's going on and they know what they need to do," Gillmeister explained.

Recovery is never-ending.

"My life was just a basic game of setting up for the next day and the next move.  Always had to make sure that there was a drug available," said Andy Hansen, a resident of Gilly's House.

Andy has been clean for two years now. "This is where I wanted to be. No drugs, no drinking," he said.

"I was living a life of turmoil and disgust with myself. I had no care for the people around me or myself," said Bobby Paquette. He's a former resident who is approaching four years sober this month.

Gilly's House has been the answer for them both and many more.

"This place has a feel to it, I mean it takes a lot. You have to cry.  As a man, I don't care how tough you are or what you've been through, If you don't shed some tears over what you've done and what you could have continued to do, you're not going to get straight," Paquette said.

Hansen said, "This house creates a great opportunity if you want to take it. Not everybody takes it but it's here. It's offered. It's in the house, it's in the walls."

On August 21, Gilly's House is hosting a family sober event Summerfest at Legion Field for the whole community. Besides getting out there and having fun, it's also for anyone who has questions because they may know someone going through a tough time.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

4-year-old in critical condition after falling out Dorchester window

DORCHESTER – A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell out a fourth-floor window in Dorchester on Wednesday.It happened just after 3 p.m. at a home on American Legion Highway. Witnesses said a woman who appeared to be the child's mother ran outside and lifted the child who was "motionless" before officers arrived.Boston Police initially said the child was an infant, but later clarified his age. Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital with "serious, life-threatening" injuries.Neighbor John King's son often played with the boy. "It's really unfortunate. It's unfortunate that happened, and my heart goes out to the family," he said.The Suffolk District Attorney is on scene along with homicide detectives and the Crimes Against Children Unit. When asked if the boy's injuries were suspicious, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Felipe Colon said, "That's what we're investigating right now. Again, it's a fluid investigation."
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire

(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
ABC6.com

Man, 42, found guilty of fatal hammer attack in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 42-year-old man has been convicted of brutally killing another man with a hammer in Fall River nearly four years ago. Adam Levesque was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. In October 2018, Fall...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Toddler pulled from pool in Abington, taken to hospital

ABINGTON - A toddler was rushed to the hospital on Monday afternoon after being rescued from an Abington pool.The fire department said a bystander performed CPR on the 2-year-old. Emergency crews took over when they arrived.There was no immediate word on the child's condition - the fire department said their thoughts and prayers are with the family. 
ABINGTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Convicted of Murdering Friend With Hammer

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been convicted by a jury of second degree murder in the brutal bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Lance Correia in the city in October 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Adam Levesque was found guilty on Monday afternoon after an eight-day trial.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Bear spotted behind Easton school

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
Valley Breeze

UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found

UPDATE – Police said Roxanne Cooke has been found. PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13.
CBS Boston

Stabbings at Shannon Beach sparked by car door hitting truck, police say

WINCHESTER - A fight at Winchester's Shannon Beach that led to several stabbings and arrests started when a car door was opened into the side of a pickup truck, Massachusetts State Police said.The violence started Sunday night just before 8 p.m. when someone dinged the truck while it was parked in a lot off the Mystic Valley Parkway. An argument started and punches were thrown. That's when State Police say 29-year-old Juan Hernandez of Chelsea got a knife and started stabbing people.One person was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for stab wounds. Hernandez was one of five people arrested and faces several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The four others are facing less serious charges. 
WINCHESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
NECN

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
70K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy