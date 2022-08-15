ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSales University Unveils Master of Science in Business Analytics

 2 days ago

DeSales University announces MS in business analytics degree.Image via DeSales University.

In the age of information, data is king. But it isn’t enough for business professionals to be able to collect data; they must know how to use it. Enter the new Master of Science in business analytics program (MSBA) at DeSales University.

Fully online, this 30-credit program prepares students to become business analysts. The program can be completed in a little more than a year or on a part-time basis, depending on each student’s needs. 

“Every business, every process, and every employee produce data faster than ever before,” says Brennan Pursell, Ph.D., director of the Center for Data Analytics. “There is value in that data. The goal is for businesses to get their data to work for them.”

This specialization may be why, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for business analysts is growing and individuals pursuing this career have high earnings potential.

In addition to learning from expert professors and industry professionals, students enrolled in the MSBA program will have the opportunity to train with market-leading software and analytics platform providers. They can also take advantage of DeSales’ Data Analytics Room, an ergonomic classroom boasting a corporate-grade SMART board and complete distance-learning connectivity. 

For those unsure of whether they want to complete the entire MSBA, two stackable certificates are available. Students can begin by earning a certificate in software solutions and decide whether they want to proceed to earn their certificate in data modeling. Once these certificates are completed, a single capstone course is required to earn the MSBA degree. If students are already trained in software, they can skip the first certificate altogether.

More information is available online or by calling 610.282.1100 ×1450.

Image via DeSales University.

