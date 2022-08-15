Read full article on original website
northampton.edu
NCC’s New Fall 2022 Programs!
Northampton Community College (NCC) is excited to launch several new programs for the fall 2022 semester as we continue to meet the demands of our students and the community. NCC is proud to now offer programs in craft distillery, baking and pastry, industrial maintenance and histotechnology. Craft distilling is the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh University gets $8M donation for Goodman athletic expansion
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An anonymous gift is helping Lehigh University expand facilities at its athletic campus. Parents of a current Lehigh student-athlete are donating $8 million to the project on the Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, the school said Tuesday. The gift allows the university to move forward with its $30...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
lvpnews.com
NASD asked about transgender athletes
The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board discusses communications and votes on implementing livestream
The Northampton School Board met Monday, August 8 to discuss communications, livestreaming, the upcoming Act 34 Hearing, transgender students participating in sports, and mental health services for students. After a presentation on the 2023-2029 Comprehensive Plan, NASD Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik began a discussion on communications throughout the district and provided...
WNEP-TV 16
Major changes to security in the Scranton School District
The Scranton school board held a special meeting Monday night. The school directors voted to hire 20 armed guards.
muhlenberg.edu
Brooke Vick Appointed as Muhlenberg’s Chief Diversity Officer
Vick, who has served as the College’s associate provost for faculty and diversity initiatives since her arrival in 2018, is the inaugural appointment to the position. “I am pleased to appoint Dr. S. Brooke Vick as the College’s first chief diversity officer and associate provost for equity and inclusion,” Muhlenberg President Kathleen Harring said. “Over the past several years, she has served as an integral partner and collaborator in Muhlenberg’s efforts to ensure our community meets our commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I look forward to working with her as we continue this essential work.”
School lunch switch up in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schools across Schuylkill County are changing the way cafeterias are run. For the past two years, school districts like Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the pandemic thanks to federal funding. However, the food program...
Times News
Healthline: St. Luke’s opens region’s first behavioral health walk-in outpatient center
Imagine someone you love is experiencing anxiety, depression or hallucinations. You know it’s serious but not an emergency. You want to keep them with you at home but need someone to assess the situation to assure they are safe. You call various providers only to find that the soonest appointment you can schedule is weeks away.
Supermarket News
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
thevalleyledger.com
Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
lvpnews.com
Two Coplay boys are recognized
At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on the Allentown-NYC route. Announced in March 2021, the proposed Allentown-NYC route is part...
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
wlvr.org
LV Pride fest returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend
Lehigh Valley Pride returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend. The 2022 Lehigh Valley Pride event is on its way this weekend, celebrating queer artists and culture in the region. On Sunday, the event will bring LGBTQ+ artists and performers, arts and crafts, yard games, and food and drink to...
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
pahomepage.com
Providing the Kingston and Wilkes-Barre areas many eye care services to meet your needs
PA Live (WBRE) — The ophthalmologists and optometrists at Eye Care Specialists provide the Kingston and Wilkes-Barre areas many eye care services to meet your needs. Call 570-288-7405 for more.
