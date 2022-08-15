Read full article on original website
CLYMER NATIVE STAHL BECOMES FIRST SPAATZ AWARD RECIPIENT IN INDIANA COUNTY
For the first time in history, an Indiana County resident was awarded the highest honor in the Civil Air Patrol during a ceremony Monday night. Cadet Colonel Gwen Stahl was awarded the General Carl A. Spaatz award at the KCAC in front of colleagues, county officials and family members. General Spaatz was the first Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and set a flight endurance record of 154 hours.
WILLIAM EDWARD KUZNESKI, 79
William Edward Kuzneski, 79, of Indiana, beloved husband of Marianne (Park) Kuzneski for 54 years, entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, August 12, 2022 surrounded by loving his family. Bill was born in Pittsburgh on January 13, 1943 to Andrew and Virginia (Meggo) Kuzneski, the third of five welcomed...
SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41
Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
ROSE M. (CLARK) HANCOCK, 68
Rose M. (Clark) Hancock, 68 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was born June 10, 1954 in Palmerton, PA, the daughter of the late John Clark and Ida Bell (Kephart) Clark. Rose worked in the Deli Department at...
DONNA LEE KROUSE, 76
Donna Lee Krouse, 76, of Indiana, formerly of Ernest, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center after a long battle of illnesses. The daughter of the late James L. and Helen Nellie (Moody) Schloder, she was born September 19, 1945 in Indiana. Donna was...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS RESULTS OF REAPPORTIONMENT SURVEY
The Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a community survey about reapportionment on Tuesday night during the monthly work session. One of the questions asked by the survey was if participants wanted an at-large system, a two-ward system or a three-ward system. And the results showed close to 50 percent of those who took the poll wanted the at-large system, while the rest of the votes were evenly split between a two-ward system and a three-ward system. Kaycee Newell, the chair of the Ad Hoc Reapportionment Committee, said that she expected some different results.
ESTHER V. (NICHOLSON) GRAY, 89
Esther V. (Nicholson) Gray, 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fair Oaks Senior Living, Pittsburgh, PA. The daughter of Daniel and Jean (Henbrotn) Nicholson, she was born February 27, 1933 in Charleroi, PA. Mrs. Gray was a member of the...
Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the […]
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
German Official To Make Stop In Saxonburg
Historic Saxonburg will be getting a visit by a German official this week. German Consul General David Gill is planning on attending Mingle on Main on Thursday, August 18th. He will be the highest-ranking German representative to ever visit the historic borough founded by German immigrants John Augustus and Carl F. Roebling in 1832.
Three Die In Crash Near Parker
Three people died Tuesday in an accident that happened near Parker. State police say the two vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on North Riverview Drive in Hovey Township, Armstrong County—that’s about an eighth of a mile north of the Parker Bridge. Police say 50-year-old Ronald Stockdill...
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
INDIANA BOYS AND GIRLS BOTH WIN GOLF MATCHES, RIVER VALLEY FALLS
Indiana’s boys pulled off a narrow five-stroke victory over Kiski Area yesterday at Willowbrook Country Club. Trevor Todd shot 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors. Harrison Martineau shot a solid 41 and Gabe Nettleton a 45. Adam Cowburn and Ash Lockard each had a 48. Indiana is 2-0 and opens section play at home on Thursday against Hempfield.
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO CONTINUE REAPPORTIONMENT DISCUSSION TONIGHT
While there will be no votes taken tonight, Indiana Borough Council will have a special presentation as part of its work session. This month, the work session meeting will focus on reapportionment once again, as the borough considers its options for realigning the borough’s ward boundaries. During last month’s work session, many different options were considered, including increasing or decreasing the number of wards or eliminating the ward system altogether and going with an at-large system. Topics of discussion tonight will include an online survey for the Indiana Borough community to complete.
Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty
When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
BASD Eliminates Birthday Treats
The Butler Area School District is changing their policy regarding birthday treats. A previous version of the Elementary Parent-Student Handbook stated “Please contact your child’s teacher before sending treats to school”. After hearing concerns expressed by teachers through administration, such as the possibility of dangerous allergic reactions...
Greensburg wants to raze vacant house listed for county tax bureau sale
A dilapidated house on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg might be razed with help from Westmoreland County’s demolition program. The county already has an interest in the property at 447 Harrison, as it is among those listed by the county Tax Claim Bureau for inclusion in a Sept. 12 upset sale at the courthouse.
55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival will be going on from Sunday, August 14th until Saturday, August 20th. Various vendors, kids’ activities, live bands, and magic shows will be happening throughout the week. Sheila Schreckengost is the chairman of the Groundhog Festival and she is looking forward to all the events […]
