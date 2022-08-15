Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
The Worst of Philly 2022: From Jawn Morgan to Pete Rose to Wawa Soft Pretzels
The 20 people, places and, yes, Wawa menu items that made us utterly cringe. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Now that we’ve given you enough time to properly digest the utterly extensive and unimpeachably awesome...
Crayfish Party – At 6:30 p.m. at the Swedish American Heritage Museum. Enjoy a buffet of crayfish, Swedish meatballs, potatoes, cheese pie, salads, dessert and a glass of aquavit outside under its decorated tent. Tickets are $55 for ASHM and SACC Philadelphia members. $65 for non-members. August 20. KYL/D...
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters
HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair
There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
Around Town: Refinery meetings, free rides home from Eagles, political news
The United South/Southwest Coalition and other community organizations will host several meetings on refinery redevelopment at various locations in South and Southwest Philadelphia. A training session will be held on Aug. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 1440 S. 24th St. This training will prepare residents...
Man finds rare purple pearl inside clam at Delaware restaurant
A Phoenixville, PA man was on vacation, enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE when he came across a surprise in an order of clams: a purple pearl!. "It was the end of the dish and I felt something hard and crunchy as...
WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local leaders to highlight success of Roosevelt Boulevard automated speed enforcement pilot program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city, state and advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference will be streamed on CBS New Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will...
Doylestown Composer, Area Home Mentioned in Famous Songwriter’s Posthumous Memoir
Image via The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center. The world-renowned composer and Doylestown native, Oscar Hammerstein, play a large role in a recently-published memoir by the late songwriter Mary Rodgers. Jeff Lunden wrote about the actress’ Bucks County connection for NPR.
Demolition could begin at historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Demolition could begin Monday at the historic St. Laurentius Chuch in Fishtown. Its iconic spires have stood tall in the community for over a century, but eight years ago it closed because of safety concerns. L&I is expected to be onsite Monday to complete a safety inspection and if approved demolition could begin. The church sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk Streets and the church has been fenced off for some time. It's been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging, resulting in engineers deeming the building unsafe. Twin spires, which also define Fishtown's skyline, will be demolished by hand....
Delaware Diner Discovers Rare Purple Pearl Inside His Clam
A Pennsylvania man made quite the discovery inside a clam served to him at a Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, restaurant: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville said he was dining with his wife and children at Salt Air when he made the discovery. He spoke to NBC10 Philadelphia about his family’s first thoughts on finding the rare treasure.
‘Garces Eats’ coming to Wells Fargo Center
Chef Jose Garces now has an appetite for sports. The award-winning chef will bring his prized food to the Wells Fargo Center in the fall, giving hockey, basketball and lacrosse fans something new and exciting to chew on. The brand-new culinary concept “Garces Eats” will be ready to serve hungry...
How to Transport Senior Citizens up the Stairs in Philadelphia?
We are all aware that getting older has its share of issues and difficulties, including mobility issues, poor depth perception, and difficulty climbing stairs. For example, multi-story homes for them are gorgeous and roomy but at the same time they can be difficult for the elderly or crippled and force them to stay on one floor.
On the Market: Traditional Moderne House in Villanova
This house definitely expresses its owners’ personalities, but not so strongly that you won’t be able to make it your own. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Finally, a Main Line house for people who hate Main...
'Two weeks to stop the spread!': Philly schools absurdly go back to masks
Philadelphia schools have just instituted a new policy: two weeks to stop the spread!. The district has implemented mandatory masking for students for just the first two weeks of school. The district released its new mask policy last Friday for the new year. The new academic year begins on Aug. 29.
Enjoy magical shows at Longwood Gardens' 'Light: Installations' and 'Festival of Fountains'
When the sun sets over Longwood Gardens, Light: Installations by Bruce Munro puts on an incredible show.
