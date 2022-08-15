Read full article on original website
Boil water advisory could last two weeks
It could be two weeks until a water main break that prompted a boil water advisory for nearly a million people in southeast Michigan is fixed. The Great Lakes Water Authority early Saturday reported a break in their 10-foot wide water transmission main just west of their Metcalf Road water treatment facility in Fort Gratiot Township. That caused a decrease in water pressure for several communities including Burtchville Township in St. Clair County.
Car show donates over $30k to senior organization
Organizers of the Main Street Memories car show have tallied up the proceeds from last month’s event. Last night, Ron Steward, president of the Main Street Memories car show, presented a $30,200 check to the Council on Aging serving St. Clair County. The annual car show serves as a fundraiser for the local senior organization, and yesterday’s donation marks the largest in the show’s six year history.
