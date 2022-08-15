It could be two weeks until a water main break that prompted a boil water advisory for nearly a million people in southeast Michigan is fixed. The Great Lakes Water Authority early Saturday reported a break in their 10-foot wide water transmission main just west of their Metcalf Road water treatment facility in Fort Gratiot Township. That caused a decrease in water pressure for several communities including Burtchville Township in St. Clair County.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO