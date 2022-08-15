Read full article on original website
wsaq.com
Water main could take additional week to repair
Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority are reporting additional damage to the 10-foot wide water main that broke over the past weekend, pushing back the timeline for a boil water advisory to be lifted. Authorities updated the media yesterday to announce that another section of the pipeline just west of their Lake Huron Water Treatment plant will need to be replaced. That means the boil water advisory for Burtchville Township and several northern Detroit suburbs could continue now for three weeks. Executive Officer Suzanne Coffey says an order has been placed for an additional 48 foot long section of the 10-foot wide pipe. The water authority currently has all available pipe in the country on site. Burtchville township is the only St. Clair County community affected by the break, bottled water is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Fire Department on Burtch Road.
Gas prices hold steady around $4 per gallon
After more than a month of plummeting gas prices in Michigan, the cost for a gallon of unleaded is now holding steady for the past week and has even gone up in some parts of the state. The average price in Michigan is now $3.95 per gallon. Metro Detroit has seen prices go down by 2-cents from last week and is currently $3.99 per gallon. Traverse City has the most expensive gas at $4.27 a gallon. Locally, Port Huron area pumps are around $4.03 a gallon.
Car show donates over $30k to senior organization
Organizers of the Main Street Memories car show have tallied up the proceeds from last month’s event. Last night, Ron Steward, president of the Main Street Memories car show, presented a $30,200 check to the Council on Aging serving St. Clair County. The annual car show serves as a fundraiser for the local senior organization, and yesterday’s donation marks the largest in the show’s six year history.
Dakoda Shaw – Selfie Superstar 8.16.22
Dakoda Shaw from Clyde is going onto a t-shirt thanks to Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win, submit a picture HERE!
