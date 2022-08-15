Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority are reporting additional damage to the 10-foot wide water main that broke over the past weekend, pushing back the timeline for a boil water advisory to be lifted. Authorities updated the media yesterday to announce that another section of the pipeline just west of their Lake Huron Water Treatment plant will need to be replaced. That means the boil water advisory for Burtchville Township and several northern Detroit suburbs could continue now for three weeks. Executive Officer Suzanne Coffey says an order has been placed for an additional 48 foot long section of the 10-foot wide pipe. The water authority currently has all available pipe in the country on site. Burtchville township is the only St. Clair County community affected by the break, bottled water is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Fire Department on Burtch Road.

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO