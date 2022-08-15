ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Regula: Revolving Loan Fund to Benefit More Than HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s about more than giving a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village. That’s what Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula and other county leaders say about the new revolving loan fund created by the county port authority. They...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

AAA: Average Stark Gas Prices Up 26-Cents Since Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gasoline price “adjustment” in Stark County and in other parts of Ohio, bringing prices closer to the national average. the AAA average price in Stark County Wednesday morning was $3.63 a gallon, up 26-cents over the last two days.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance. The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Youngster Killed in Pedestrian-SUV Crash

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 3-year-old was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Akron. Reporting officers say the little girl ran into a parking lot on Palmetto Avenue and into the path of an SUV… Speed and alcohol are said NOT to be factors.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather: Rain Next Week Expected to Impact Drought

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County remains in Drought Watch, despite Wednesday’s rainfall. But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson sees more beneficial rain on the way next week, with more widespread rain activity Sunday through at least Tuesday. Larson says we’re in a dry slot...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

BACK TO SCHOOL: More Red Cross Tips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For many younger children this week, it’s the first day going to school or perhaps the first day at a new school. The American Red Cross recommends that parents accompany the kids to the bus stop. Even walk with them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man’s Arrest Following Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No additional arrests were made in Akron Monday night after police say a small but hostile crowd gathered around police officers making an arrest. That forced them to do their work at another location. Akron police say they were trying to arrest...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

High School Football Returns Thursday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe the best part of having “Back to School’ in the Fall is that High School Football goes along with it. And the season starts Thursday night with a couple of area games. We’ll have the annual “Battle of 13th...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

What did you miss Friday Night?

We have a new show for you high school football fans! Saturday Morning Huddle with Kenny Roda, Billy Beebe and the WHBC Sports Team. Recap high school football in Stark County every Saturday morning at 10 – scores, stats, standings and predictions plus coaches, high school football experts and players! Catch us live on the WHBC Facebook page, the WHBC youtube channel and whbc.com.
STARK COUNTY, OH

