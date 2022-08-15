Read full article on original website
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
17th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show set for Saturday, September 10th
BEDFORD – The 17th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show is set to return on Saturday, September 10th at Thornton Park. Registration for the event opens at 9 a.m. with a $20 entry fee per vehicle, and judging is set to start at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing for attendees to participate in, as well as food from Brown Bag BBQ, Boady’s Shake-Ups, and Corey’s Dutch Boy Double Decker. Those interested in participating can pre-register at the Parks Department Office at 1625 Q Street.
Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
Nominations open for awards to recognize MVP employees and tech innovation
BLOOMINGTON – The Mill announced that nominations are open for the Fast 15 MVP Employee Awards and the Fuse Business Innovation Awards. The awards are part of the annual Community Innovation Awards sponsored by The Mill and the Herald-Times. Winners will be announced at a live event and publicized in a special supplement to the Herald-Times in October.
Grant applications are now open for Community Impact Funding Initiative
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County has opened its Community Impact Funding Initiative. This competitive granting program is designed to fuel innovative ideas and lasting impact in our community by granting funds to nonprofits to meet our community’s most pressing needs and seize its most compelling opportunities.
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
“75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” as preparations are underway for the 2022 Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – With the transition of July to August, most people are focused on the start of the new school year. In Mitchell, however, once the new school year starts, all eyes begin focusing on the Persimmon Festival. Steeped in a tradition of excellence, the Mitchell Persimmon Festival celebrates...
Grazing & Livestock Management Workshop scheduled for August 18th
MARTINSVILLE – A Grazing & Livestock Management workshop is scheduled for August 18th at 6 p.m. The event will be held at 5445 Maple Grove Road in Martinsville. The event is sponsored by Martin County SWDC and Purdue University. Specialists will discuss Pasture Management and Heavy US Area Pads.
Ivy Tech Bloomington to host 20th Anniversary Open House on Sept. 15
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting a 20th building anniversary Open House on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend to explore campus grounds, discover the more than 70 academic programs offered, and learn about employer and scholarship partners. Guided tours will be available at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
Here's what people think about Terre Haute, according to a new community census
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled the results from this year's community census. The questionnaire includes questions about the Terre Haute community. It was given to residents, visitors and students. It's part of the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan. The data shows...
Bedford Transportation Director addressed Board of Works about updates to the department
BEDFORD – Bedford Transportation Director Dennis Parsley addressed the Bedford Board of Works and Safety about updates to the TASC Department and Transit Authority Monday afternoon. As a part of INDOT Regulations, an update to the Zero Tolerance Drug & Alcohol Policy set in place for TASC Bus drivers,...
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
Bob McCutcheon to lead program operations at Brown County Playhouse
NASHVILLE – The Brown County Playhouse is adding a Hoosier industry icon to its leadership team to develop and contract shows and entertainment that will draw audiences from across Indiana and beyond. Bob McCutcheon, who served as the production manager for John Mellencamp and has developed and contracted entertainment...
Rescue Robin Fundraiser for White River Humane Society set to begin Saturday, October 1st
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin fundraiser for the White River Humane Society is coming back stronger than ever on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rural King parking lot. Robin Compton, of Springville, and his six-pack of huskies will be locked in a cage and will remain locked in the cage until he reaches the goal of $30,000 or until he has been there for 30 days.
The Mitchell City Council will discuss the salary ordinance during a special meeting
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell will be having a Special Council meeting on Wednesday, August 31 at 3 p.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss the salary ordinance.
Bedford City Council votes to redirect funds set aside from 2021
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council voted to redirect $20,000 they appropriated in August of last year, as a part of a one time donation to the IU Health Foundation Grant during Mondays meeting. City council members discussed the matter for several minutes after Joe Timbrook, Director of Career...
Black Philanthropy Month at IU
BLOOMINGTON – Recognized annually in August, Black Philanthropy Month is a global celebration of Black American gift-giving in the form of time, talent, and treasure. Stories of the strength in giving to achieve common causes and to support families, friends, and religious institutions in the Black community are highlighted during this month to showcase the efforts of Black philanthropists to give in some of the most amazing ways. It is a fact that minority communities do not have the same level of disposable income as the majority. However, this fact has not and should not discourage Blacks from giving and being part of the support needed for positive impact.
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
Upcoming restrictions on I-70 starting on or after August 22 for patchwork near Plainfield
HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 will be restricted on or after Monday, August 22 for patchwork and the placement of permanent paint striping, near Plainfield. There will be lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of...
