BLOOMINGTON – Recognized annually in August, Black Philanthropy Month is a global celebration of Black American gift-giving in the form of time, talent, and treasure. Stories of the strength in giving to achieve common causes and to support families, friends, and religious institutions in the Black community are highlighted during this month to showcase the efforts of Black philanthropists to give in some of the most amazing ways. It is a fact that minority communities do not have the same level of disposable income as the majority. However, this fact has not and should not discourage Blacks from giving and being part of the support needed for positive impact.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO