wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
trumbulltimes.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Register Citizen
Washington resident joins Second Act lineup at the Palace
WATERBURY - Elliott Davis, the man behind the Mine Hill Distillery brand of spirits and a resident of Washington for 22 years, will share his story at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, when he kicks off the Palace Theater’s fifth season of the popular 2ND ACT series. In 2015, Davis...
Register Citizen
Tentative Tweed New Haven Airport 43-year lease ready; Carfora miffed at lack of shared info
NEW HAVEN — Negotiators for the city and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport operator Avports, LLC have reached a tentative agreement for a 43-year lease that opens the door for airport expansion and would include moving Tweed’s passenger terminal to the East Haven side. They will present it...
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Tweed Development Deal Teed Up For Final Vote
Nearly 11 months after the Board of Alders signed off on a new 43-year lease between the city and Tweed’s airport authority, the Morris Cove airport’s board is set to vote on a parallel agreement that would pave the way for a long-sought major expansion. That vote is...
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
NewsTimes
CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
NBC Connecticut
Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students
Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
Lumico Life Insurance, Armonk, sued over robocalls
A California woman is suing an avatar, more precisely, an Armonk-based insurance company, for allegedly pestering her with robocalls. Terri Nichols accused Lumico Life Insurance Co. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a class action lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court White Plains. She claims that...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: A recap of the primary elections in CT
(WTNH) – A lot has been going on this past week in Connecticut politics. The picture is now clear for the general election in November. Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Former...
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
CT school districts approve armed guards
A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.
Not being racist is not enough
After someone spray-painted the N-word onto the Ridgefield High School athletic field, officials missed a moment to enact positive change.
Eyewitness News
Best states to live in: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
