Connecticut State

wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
WTNH

Waterbury-Oxford Airport re-development brings in new jobs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new multi-million dollar plan to redevelop Waterbury-Oxford Airport. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state. They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that […]
OXFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Register Citizen

Washington resident joins Second Act lineup at the Palace

WATERBURY - Elliott Davis, the man behind the Mine Hill Distillery brand of spirits and a resident of Washington for 22 years, will share his story at 7 p.m. Sept. 21, when he kicks off the Palace Theater’s fifth season of the popular 2ND ACT series. In 2015, Davis...
WATERBURY, CT
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students

Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Lumico Life Insurance, Armonk, sued over robocalls

A California woman is suing an avatar, more precisely, an Armonk-based insurance company, for allegedly pestering her with robocalls. Terri Nichols accused Lumico Life Insurance Co. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, in a class action lawsuit filed Aug. 10 in U.S. District Court White Plains. She claims that...
ARMONK, NY
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: A recap of the primary elections in CT

(WTNH) – A lot has been going on this past week in Connecticut politics. The picture is now clear for the general election in November. Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Former...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
