NME
The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”
The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
‘Sad day for our family’: Hugh Jackman hits the beach in Miami after a tough week
Nothing quite like a day at the ocean to cheer up the mood.
Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
Solange Knowles becomes the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet
Singer and songwriter Solange Knowles can soon add ballet composer to her impressive list of accomplishments. The New York City Ballet announced Monday that Knowles, 36, is composing music for its Fall Fashion Gala, making her the first Black woman to have composed a score for a production. The event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will debut Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City. It will honor actor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair.
People
Florence Pugh Says Her Family Moved from England to Spain Due to Her Childhood Breathing Issues
Florence Pugh's family once made a major relocation for the sake of her health. During her episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which aired Monday, the 26-year-old actress said her parents and siblings moved from England to Spain during her childhood in part because of a "breathing issue" she had.
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
NME
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret
From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret
Kevin Federline Claims Jamie Spears Asked Him for Help With Britney Spears: ITV Interview Revelations
Not holding back. Kevin Federline opened up about his ex-wife Britney Spears in a new interview, and he made some explosive claims about the pop star's relationship with their children. The "PopoZão" singer, 44, sat down with British network ITV for a one-hour tell-all that will air in the U.K. later this month. In an […]
Everyone Kanye West Has Had Beef With Over The Years: Drake, Peppa Pig and More
Where’s the beef? Over the years, Kanye West has remained outspoken about his opinions — and he isn’t afraid to stand up against naysayers. While the Yeezy designer and Drake were once close friends and collaborators, the duo’s bond quickly faded after Pusha-T called out the Canada native on his “Infrared” single in 2018, which […]
NME
Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”
Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Jonah Hill Says He’s Stepping Away From Promoting His Films Due to Anxiety Attacks
Jonah Hill won’t be on the press junket for his upcoming documentary film Stutz—or any future film project for that matter. In a statement to Deadline Wednesday, the actor said he’d be stepping away from promotional activities, describing the decision as a form of self care. Stutz, which is debuting at fall film festivals, explores Hill’s personal journey with mental health, including the revelation that promoting films was causing anxiety attacks that were progressively worsening. “I can’t wait to share [Stutz] with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling,” Hill said in the statement. “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”Read it at Deadline
NME
Julian Lennon was “shocked” by Paul McCartney’s virtual John Lennon duet
Julian Lennon has discussed how he was initially “shocked” by Paul McCartney‘s recent virtual duet with his late father, John Lennon. At the start of his North American tour and again at Glastonbury, McCartney performed a virtual duet with his former Beatles bandmate courtesy of technology created by The Lord Of The Rings and Get Back director Peter Jackson.
Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong' amid feud with Keven Federline
Jennifer Lopez is showing her support for Britney Spears. On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram story to share Spears' now-deleted Instagram post where she is embracing her "freedom" and "independence" post conservatorship. "Stay [strong]," Lopez wrote adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, "Halftime." She...
wegotthiscovered.com
Adele calls canceled Las Vegas residency ‘the worst moment in my career, by far’
Adele is no stranger to success. The British superstar has continued to achieve unimaginable feats with her soulful, tear-inducing music. With a career full of highs, she recently opened up about a very low moment — having to cancel her much-anticipated Vegas residency a day before her first show.
NME
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces debut solo album and shares new song ‘Wheels Within Wheels’
Queens Of The Stone Age member Dean Fertita has announced plans for his debut solo album ‘Tropical Gothclub’. The LP, which will be released via Third Man Records on November 4, features 11 tracks. The Raconteurs and Dead Weather man has also shared the first taster from the...
ETOnline.com
Camila Cabello Dating Austin Kevitch After Shawn Mendes Split: See Their Latest PDA
Camila Cabello has a new man in her life! On Sunday, Don’t Go Yet” songstress was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with Austin Kevitch. The duo were seen out during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. Cabello, 25, rocked a blue dress with floral prints and sandals. Kevitch, 31, wore a white shirt, green shorts and sneakers.
