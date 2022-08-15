Jonah Hill won’t be on the press junket for his upcoming documentary film Stutz—or any future film project for that matter. In a statement to Deadline Wednesday, the actor said he’d be stepping away from promotional activities, describing the decision as a form of self care. Stutz, which is debuting at fall film festivals, explores Hill’s personal journey with mental health, including the revelation that promoting films was causing anxiety attacks that were progressively worsening. “I can’t wait to share [Stutz] with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling,” Hill said in the statement. “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”Read it at Deadline

