39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
Auburn Police, Cayuga County Sheriff, & Auburn Hospital Hosting Food Drive Competition
Local law enforcement are challenging Auburn Community Hospital in a food collection drive. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department are holding a competition with the hospital for non perishable items to be donated at the this year’s Tomato Fest; from there the food will go to county food pantries.
Linda A. DeGroff
OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
Fulton Common Council Approves Use Of $97k In ARPA Funding
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met briefly last night, Tuesday, August 16, when it voted to pass a handful of resolutions, including the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved the city clerk/chamberlain to transfer $97,000 of ARPA funding for various uses in the city:
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
Fulton Police Bike, K-9 Units Enhance Department Mission
The Fulton Police Department’s Bike Patrol and K-9 unit are making a difference in both department effectiveness and bringing officers closer to the community they serve, said Mayor Deana Michaels. “When there’s a special event, like our Fall Festival, our bike patrol officers are there with the public to...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event At Fort Ontario October 15
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made 60 free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15, 2022.
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 15, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 297 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 8 to August 14) this past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the...
Oneida County Sheriff’s office hiring 20 Special Patrol Officers for the upcoming school year
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Upon requests from some Oneida County School Districts, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 20 Special Patrol Officers (SPOs) for the 2022-2023 school year. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol told NewsChannel 9 he’s looking to add to the 114 SPOs he already has. He said...
Beverly Riley
OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
