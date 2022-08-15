ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man faces several charges after six hour standoff in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is now facing several additional charges related to a six hour stand off Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth police said they initially attempted to arrest 20-year-old Jack Gifford on an outstanding warrant at his home on Dartmouth Street around 10 a.m. Gifford picked up...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

8-year-old boy hospitalized after hit and run in Cape Cod, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Yarmouth police are looking into a serious crash involving an 8-year-old boy Saturday morning. Yarmouth police officers and firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road a little after 9:30 a.m. Witnesses said a child was hit by a car while riding...
YARMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Fall River fatal shooting death ruled suicide

A fatal shooting that took place this weekend in Fall River has been ruled a suicide. A call came into dispatch just after 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a victim who reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival of first responders, the victim was located off of...
FALL RIVER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Route 2 in Preston Reopens After Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle closed part of a busy roadway in Preston, but it has since reopened. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say...
PRESTON, CT
capecod.com

Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide

ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Randolph police find missing man

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
RANDOLPH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

2 men accused in deadly Newport shooting plead not guilty

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of being involved in a deadly Newport shooting on Valentine’s Day plead not guilty Thursday. Duane Logan, 47, and Shamik Steele, 30, are both charged with murder in connection to the double-shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street.
GoLocalProv

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Providence

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Providence overnight. Shortly after 11 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received a call for a pedestrian struck -- and unresponsive -- at the corner of Broad Street and John Partington Way, adjacent to Route 95. Police and rescue responded, at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
insideradio.com

WNRI Providence Host Attacked By Man Wielding A Lawnmower.

John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
WARWICK, RI

