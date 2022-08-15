Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
ABC6.com
Man faces several charges after six hour standoff in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is now facing several additional charges related to a six hour stand off Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth police said they initially attempted to arrest 20-year-old Jack Gifford on an outstanding warrant at his home on Dartmouth Street around 10 a.m. Gifford picked up...
Man killed in Providence hit-and-run; red pickup truck sought
Police say a 45-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night.
ABC6.com
8-year-old boy hospitalized after hit and run in Cape Cod, police say
YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Yarmouth police are looking into a serious crash involving an 8-year-old boy Saturday morning. Yarmouth police officers and firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road a little after 9:30 a.m. Witnesses said a child was hit by a car while riding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Ordered an Uber - But Was “Tricked” Into Getting Into Another Car and Assaulted
A woman told police that she and a friend ordered an Uber early Saturday morning -- but then got "tricked" into getting into another car. The victim says when they confronted the driver, she was assaulted. About Incident. According to police, the victim responded to Central Station on Saturday night...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Fall River fatal shooting death ruled suicide
A fatal shooting that took place this weekend in Fall River has been ruled a suicide. A call came into dispatch just after 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a victim who reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival of first responders, the victim was located off of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Route 2 in Preston Reopens After Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle closed part of a busy roadway in Preston, but it has since reopened. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say...
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
ABC6.com
Randolph police find missing man
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious Person Call Leads to Crack Bust
LISBON, CT – On August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
ABC6.com
2 men accused in deadly Newport shooting plead not guilty
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of being involved in a deadly Newport shooting on Valentine’s Day plead not guilty Thursday. Duane Logan, 47, and Shamik Steele, 30, are both charged with murder in connection to the double-shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street.
GoLocalProv
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Providence
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Providence overnight. Shortly after 11 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received a call for a pedestrian struck -- and unresponsive -- at the corner of Broad Street and John Partington Way, adjacent to Route 95. Police and rescue responded, at...
insideradio.com
WNRI Providence Host Attacked By Man Wielding A Lawnmower.
John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.
GoLocalProv
Shots Fired Into Group Home Van on East Side of Providence - Juvenile Arrested
Providence police are investigating a report of shots being fired into a group home van on the East Side on Thursday afternoon. A juvenile has been arrested, according to police. About Incident. Shortly after 1 PM on Thursday, Providence police said they received reports that shots were fired into a...
ABC6.com
Attorney for man charged with assaulting John DePetro says his client has become ‘target’ of the radio host
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The attorney representing the man accused of assaulting Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro said his client has become a “target” of the radio host. Attorney John Calcagni acknowledged his Mark Perkins was a person of interest in the missing person...
ABC6.com
Rehoboth Fire Department assisted three different towns throughout the week
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Rehoboth Fire Department said Saturday that they’ve helped assist three other neighboring towns throughout the week for the first time ever. “All 3 Tankers have gone mutual aid in a single week to assist 3 different towns,” said the department in a Facebook post.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with assault in confrontation with radio host John DePetro
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island radio host claims he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower during a Facebook Live on Wednesday night. It happened at a home that is at the center of a case surrounding a woman reported missing and comes one day after the host was arrested at the same home for trespassing.
Comments / 0