‘It Feels Impossible At Times To Carry On’: Family Mourns Duck Duck Goat Veteran Who Died After Giving Birth

Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting “sad and angry” facing reality of life
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds. The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry […]
Woman Hurt In ‘Playpen’ Boating Accident Launches GoFundMe, Will Have Lower Legs Amputated: ‘This Tragedy Is Not Going To Break Me’
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A woman critically injured when a boat backed into her raft in the “Playpen” near Oak Street Beach on Saturday will need to have her lower legs amputated. Lana Batochir, 34, launched a GoFundMe page this week to raise money for her significant...
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts boating accident in ‘Playpen’ that severed her feet
A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Oak Street Beach in Chicago over the weekend said she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second.
This South Side Group Is Helping Students Get Fly For The School Year With Free Haircuts
BRIDGEPORT — It took two minutes for Christian Durden to decide on the perfect look for his first day of second grade: a fade with a simple line on the side. The gregarious 8-year-old — who is set to attend Woodlawn Community Elementary School — was all smiles as he sat in the barber’s chair Monday at I Am A Gentleman’s headquarters, 540 W. 35th St. There, veteran barber Robert Davis has been volunteering his services all month, giving free haircuts for kids heading back to class.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
nypressnews.com
‘My brother did not deserve that’: Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey’s sister.
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan. Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water. The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the […]
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
Bodycam footage shows fallout of bizarre Lakeview party bus rampage
The scene left police and onlookers wondering why.
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
Family, friends of 3 killed in South Shore hit-and-run to gather to remember victims
A "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend was apparently sparked by a dispute that spilled from a bar in South Shore, a top Chicago police official said Monday.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
Man threatens to shoot CTA Red Line passenger for refusing to give cigarette
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to punch another man who wouldn't give him a cigarette on a CTA Red Line train at Howard. According to police, a 34-year-old male victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun. The offender demanded a cigarette and when the victim refused, there was a physical confrontation. The victim's friend tried to stop the offender by jumping on his back. The offender then pulled out a gun and threated to shoot. The victims were able to escape. The victim's friend said it's terrifying. "They don't care who you are, they will rob you no matter who you are," Hailey Schilling said. "We need to get more police on that platform and on that train."No injuries were reported. Police do not have anyone in custody for the incident.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
