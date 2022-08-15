K-pop group MONSTA X, the artist KAI (of EXO and Super M) and JEON SOMI are among the first performers announced for KAMP LA 2022, a live-music event scheduled for October 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Behind the event is South Korean company KAMP Global in partnership with Eventim Live Asia. “We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects,” said KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “U.S. fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic — they need to see their favorite artists for the first time in two years...

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO