Variety

K-Pop Group Monsta X to Perform at Rose Bowl for KAMP LA Event

K-pop group MONSTA X, the artist KAI (of EXO and Super M) and JEON SOMI are among the first performers announced for KAMP LA 2022, a live-music event scheduled for October 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Behind the event is South Korean company KAMP Global in partnership with Eventim Live Asia. “We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects,” said KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “U.S. fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic — they need to see their favorite artists for the first time in two years...
PASADENA, CA
NME

The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”

The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK share striking teaser for ‘Pink Venom’ music video

BLACKPINK have shared a striking new teaser for the music video for their new single ‘Pink Venom’, ahead of its release later this week. The track will serve as the lead single for the K-pop girl group’s second album, ‘BORN PINK’, which is due out in September.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Jack White, Sam Fender & many more announced for new South Australia festival

An exciting new festival is coming to South Australia in November, with music heavyweights like Jack White and Tones and I set to perform. The inaugural Harvest Rock will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th at Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks.
WORLD
Popculture

Low Cancels Tour Dates Amidst Mimi Parker's Cancer Treatment

The band Low canceled upcoming tour dates in Europe while drummer Mimi Parker receives treatment for cancer. Parker revealed in January that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Parker and her husband, guitarist Alan Sparhawk, co-founded the band in 1993 and they released their 13th album last year.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hot Chip open up about death of pioneering producer Philippe Zdar

Hot Chip have opened up about the death of pioneering producer Philippe Zdar in a new interview. Speaking to NME, the band spoke about Zdar – one-half of French touch pioneers Cassius – after he fell to his death from a Parisian rooftop in 2019 in an accidental fall.
MUSIC
NME

Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack

SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below. Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Boyz Drop Another Summer K-Pop Hit With ‘Whisper’: Watch

After nearly five years together, The Boyz have been able to rise and stand out from other K-pop boy bands by utilizing their large number of members and knack for vivid visuals; and the new summer single “Whisper” delivers on what TBZ does best. “Whisper” is The Boyz’s...
MUSIC
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product. There’s yet to...
VIDEO GAMES
jambroadcasting.com

Veteran UK rockers Status Quo releasing new post-2000 compilation this fall

Status Quo will release a new compilation titled Quo’ing In — The Best of the Noughties that focuses on the veteran English rock band’s career since 2000. The retrospective, which will be released on November 25, will be available as a two-CD set, as a limited-edition three-CD deluxe package and via digital formats.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

‘The Matrix’ has been spotted in ‘MultiVersus’ datamine

A dataminer has found files in the latest MultiVersus update that appear to be indicative of the iconic franchise The Matrix. This was spotted by dataminer AisulMV (reported by Eurogamer), who posted on their Twitter a short four-second video of effects from the file, stating: “this looks like it’s likely for The Matrix”. The visuals have an undeniable resemblance to the green text iconography that’s present throughout The Matrix. They also posted two images of a “Matrix Pattern texture” and a heart texture.
VIDEO GAMES

