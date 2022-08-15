Read full article on original website
NME
MONSTA X, EXO’s Kai and more K-pop acts to perform at new Los Angeles festival KAMP LA
MONSTA X, EXO’s Kai, Jeon Somi and more will perform at upcoming festival KAMP Los Angeles, which is calling itself “the biggest, fully immersive K-pop experience to ever hit the United States”. Yesterday (August 16), organisers KAMP GLOBAL unveiled the first wave of performers for the two-day...
K-Pop Group Monsta X to Perform at Rose Bowl for KAMP LA Event
K-pop group MONSTA X, the artist KAI (of EXO and Super M) and JEON SOMI are among the first performers announced for KAMP LA 2022, a live-music event scheduled for October 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Behind the event is South Korean company KAMP Global in partnership with Eventim Live Asia. “We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects,” said KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “U.S. fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic — they need to see their favorite artists for the first time in two years...
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Beyoncé Becomes First Female Artist to Debut Seven No. 1 Albums
Beyoncé’s seventh album Renaissance has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female artist to ever have seven albums debut at the top of the chart. Beyoncé continues to reach milestones with each album release. In 2016, she also became the first female...
NME
The National on new music: “It’s the whole history of the band, but with a new exploration”
The National‘s Bryce Dessner has spoken to NME about what to expect from the band’s new material, as well as looking ahead to their remaining summer shows. During their run of 2022 festival dates, the indie veterans have been playing a number of brand new songs. Among them is ‘Weird Goodbyes’, a collaboration with Bon Iver which is due to be released imminently.
NME
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
NME
BLACKPINK share striking teaser for ‘Pink Venom’ music video
BLACKPINK have shared a striking new teaser for the music video for their new single ‘Pink Venom’, ahead of its release later this week. The track will serve as the lead single for the K-pop girl group’s second album, ‘BORN PINK’, which is due out in September.
thebrag.com
Jack White, Sam Fender & many more announced for new South Australia festival
An exciting new festival is coming to South Australia in November, with music heavyweights like Jack White and Tones and I set to perform. The inaugural Harvest Rock will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th at Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks.
Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes DJ'ed at his new club night last month, which also saw him do some Rammstein karaoke
Popculture
Low Cancels Tour Dates Amidst Mimi Parker's Cancer Treatment
The band Low canceled upcoming tour dates in Europe while drummer Mimi Parker receives treatment for cancer. Parker revealed in January that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Parker and her husband, guitarist Alan Sparhawk, co-founded the band in 1993 and they released their 13th album last year.
NME
Hot Chip open up about death of pioneering producer Philippe Zdar
Hot Chip have opened up about the death of pioneering producer Philippe Zdar in a new interview. Speaking to NME, the band spoke about Zdar – one-half of French touch pioneers Cassius – after he fell to his death from a Parisian rooftop in 2019 in an accidental fall.
NME
MPs call on the Queen to recognise Black Sabbath’s “great contribution” to music
MPs are calling on the Queen to recognise Black Sabbath’s “great contribution” to British music and beyond in an open letter. The plea comes after band members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi performed at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in their hometown of Birmingham earlier this month (August 8).
NME
Dreamcatcher’s SuA drops solo single ‘Still With You’ for ‘Café Minamdang’ soundtrack
SuA of the girl group Dreamcatcher has contributed a new solo song, ‘Still With You’ to the soundtrack of ongoing K-drama Café Minamdang – listen below. Earlier today (August 16), the idol unveiled her first solo single ‘Still With You’ across streaming platforms. The acoustic pop-ballad is part of the soundtrack of the ongoing series Café Minamdang, which stars Seo In-guk and Oh Yeon-seo.
NME
No Good’s Cherating concert cancelled after threats of protests and accusations of band representing “drinking culture”
Malaysian punk band No Good have cancelled their upcoming Cherating tour date following threats of a possible protest against the gig and accusations that the band represent “drinking culture”. The tour date, which was set to take place on August 20 in Cherating and would have been the...
Billboard
The Boyz Drop Another Summer K-Pop Hit With ‘Whisper’: Watch
After nearly five years together, The Boyz have been able to rise and stand out from other K-pop boy bands by utilizing their large number of members and knack for vivid visuals; and the new summer single “Whisper” delivers on what TBZ does best. “Whisper” is The Boyz’s...
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ confirmed maps so far
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks set to continue what Infinity Ward started when it rebooted the franchise back in 2019. So far, we’ve seen a brief slice of the campaign, as well as a handful of maps that will feature in the final product. There’s yet to...
NME
Watch Suede’s gritty new short film for their upcoming album ‘Autofiction’
Suede have shared Autofiction, a new short film to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name – you can watch it below. The five-piece will release their new studio LP on September 16 via BMG, marking their first album release since 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’.
jambroadcasting.com
Veteran UK rockers Status Quo releasing new post-2000 compilation this fall
Status Quo will release a new compilation titled Quo’ing In — The Best of the Noughties that focuses on the veteran English rock band’s career since 2000. The retrospective, which will be released on November 25, will be available as a two-CD set, as a limited-edition three-CD deluxe package and via digital formats.
NME
‘The Matrix’ has been spotted in ‘MultiVersus’ datamine
A dataminer has found files in the latest MultiVersus update that appear to be indicative of the iconic franchise The Matrix. This was spotted by dataminer AisulMV (reported by Eurogamer), who posted on their Twitter a short four-second video of effects from the file, stating: “this looks like it’s likely for The Matrix”. The visuals have an undeniable resemblance to the green text iconography that’s present throughout The Matrix. They also posted two images of a “Matrix Pattern texture” and a heart texture.
