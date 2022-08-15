Read full article on original website
Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Man shot, killed outside gas station in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a murder after officers found a man shot outside of a gas station in District Heights Sunday morning. The department tweeted that it received a call about a shooting at the business, located in the 1330 block of […]
WBOC
Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Two men shot in separate incidents overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
Leesburg Police asking for help finding two missing people
According to the Leesburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Fort Evans Road NE at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and determined that 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez assaulted 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas and abducted her by force.
mocoshow.com
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Man dead after shooting in food court of the Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed at the Mall at Prince George's Thursday afternoon. Police reported the shooting around 4 p.m. at 3500 East-West Hwy in Hyattsville, Maryland. In a press conference following the shooting, police said the shooting happened in the food court...
