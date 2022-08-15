ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
North Bethesda, MD
City
Accident, MD
Germantown, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Germantown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Germantown, MD
WBOC

Victim in Deadly Prince George's County Mall Shooting Identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - A man was shot and killed in the food court of a Maryland mall on Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's around 4 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the food court, Hyattsville police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockville Pike
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian dead after 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just after 9:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. The victim was taken to the hospital after the crash where they later...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy