Cincinnati police down 107 officers, retention bonuses needed to avert ‘critical officer shortage’ FOP leader says

Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
WLWT 5
State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'
CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s top administrative official resigns, veteran police chief retiring soon
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official in Colerain Township announced his resignation this week in an email to staff and trustees, according to a copy obtained by FOX19 NOW. Geoff Milz is a longtime township employee, working as the director of planning and zoning before being promoted...
Fox 19
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is believed to have raped a victim at gunpoint in Over-the-Rhine last weekend. Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding him. It happened around 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue. He is...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested following deadly Westwood stabbing
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 deadly stabbing in Westwood. Shawn Carter, 48, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Andre Dockery, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to the 2600...
Fox 19
2 people charged in May murder case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
sciotopost.com
84LBS of Marijuana and $86k Seized in Drug Trafficking Bust in Butler County
Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports on August 16, 2022, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) along with Hamilton Police Department and the Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce (DART) executed search warrants at 20 Marlou Drive in the City of Hamilton and 6820 Rutherford Court in Colerain Township. A vehicle stop on I-75 in Butler County was also executed as part of the investigation. 84 pounds of marijuana, $86,145 in cash and a firearm were seized as a result of the two search warrants and car stop. Kameron Kelly (age 21) of Hamilton and Camryn Ditmyer (age 19) of Fairfield Township were both arrested on Possession of Drugs (F2) and Trafficking in Drugs (F2). Chris Grebe (age 31) of Middletown was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant and his case will be presented to a Grand Jury.
Fox 19
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
Fox 19
Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with a minor victim in Winton Hills. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Craft Street, according to Cincinnati police. An underage girl was shot once in the shoulder. EMS transported her to the University of...
Fox 19
Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting. Rogerick Mitchell, 33, was arrested on May 26 for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson. Mitchell was arrested six days after the shooting in South Fairmount. Officers responded...
Fox 19
Middletown firefighter on paid leave amid investigation since March, city won’t say why
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown firefighter has been on paid administrative leave for the past five months amid an investigation “into matters related to (his) employment,” according to city records, but city leaders have repeatedly refused to say why. Brian Mariano, a firefighter since 2019, was put...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Leaders Propose Zero-Tolerance Policy for Police Officers Caught Using Racial Slurs on the Job
After the suspension of two Cincinnati Police Department officers who used racist slurs on the job came to light in the past month, some city leaders are pushing for a zero-tolerance discrimination policy. Iris Roley is the city’s consultant for issues related to the Collaborative Agreement; a set of police-community...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Fox 19
Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in Middletown, police say. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a police spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the...
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
Fox 19
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area. A Hamilton...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
