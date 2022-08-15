ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati police down 107 officers, retention bonuses needed to avert ‘critical officer shortage’ FOP leader says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox 19

Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
Fox 19

Suspect arrested following deadly Westwood stabbing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 deadly stabbing in Westwood. Shawn Carter, 48, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Andre Dockery, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, officers were called to the 2600...
Fox 19

2 people charged in May murder case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
sciotopost.com

84LBS of Marijuana and $86k Seized in Drug Trafficking Bust in Butler County

Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports on August 16, 2022, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) along with Hamilton Police Department and the Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce (DART) executed search warrants at 20 Marlou Drive in the City of Hamilton and 6820 Rutherford Court in Colerain Township. A vehicle stop on I-75 in Butler County was also executed as part of the investigation. 84 pounds of marijuana, $86,145 in cash and a firearm were seized as a result of the two search warrants and car stop. Kameron Kelly (age 21) of Hamilton and Camryn Ditmyer (age 19) of Fairfield Township were both arrested on Possession of Drugs (F2) and Trafficking in Drugs (F2). Chris Grebe (age 31) of Middletown was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant and his case will be presented to a Grand Jury.
Fox 19

Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
Fox 19

1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
Fox 19

Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting with a minor victim in Winton Hills. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Craft Street, according to Cincinnati police. An underage girl was shot once in the shoulder. EMS transported her to the University of...
Fox 19

Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in Middletown, police say. It happened sometime Monday evening after police responded to a report of shots fired, according to a police spokesperson. Officers didn’t find anyone shot, but the...
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
