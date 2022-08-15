Read full article on original website
Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
optometrytimes.com
Study: Skipping breakfast linked to decreased risk of AMD
Korean investigators have found intermittent fasting may actually lead to a lower risk of developing AMD in the elderly population. Skipping breakfast may actually be a good thing for a select population, according to Korean investigators. New research has found that avoiding this meal is associated with a lower risk...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Covid patients at greater risk of psychiatric conditions up to two years later’
People with Covid-19 continue to face increased risk of developing neurological and psychiatric conditions like psychosis, dementia and brain fog two years after infection, new research suggests.There is also an increased risk of anxiety and depression in adults, but this subsides within two months of infection and, over two years, is no more likely than after other respiratory infections.The study of some 1.25 million people diagnosed with coronavirus found that children were more likely to be diagnosed with some conditions, like seizures and psychotic disorders.The results have important implications for patients and health services as it suggests new cases of...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Bloomberg
Monkeypox Vaccine Maker No Longer Certain It Can Meet Demand
Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only company with an approved vaccine for monkeypox, said it’s no longer certain it can meet demand as cases continue to rise across the world. The Danish company is now exploring the possibility of outsourcing some of the production, including technology transfer to a US contract manufacturer, to meet accelerating demand.
Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage
The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays
Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. The company will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular...
Psychedelic Biotech Gets U.K. Study Approval In Treatment Of Depression
Short-acting psychedelics company Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF has received the approval from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and the Regional Ethics Committee for a drug interaction clinical trial to take place on national grounds. The novel study will assess the interaction between Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)...
Bloomberg
Home Depot Defies US Housing Slowdown With Results That Beat Estimates
Home Depot Inc.’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates even as the US housing market shows signs of cooling off. The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported comparable sales growth of 5.8% in the three months ended July 31, topping the average analyst estimate of 4.6%. Revenue and earnings also beat expectations.
Nature.com
Late-life hypertension as a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia
Worldwide, approximately 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030, and the number of people with dementia will nearly triple from its current value to more than 152 million by 2050. Given that there are currently no available disease-modifying therapies, appropriate emphasis should be placed on efforts to address known modifiable risk factors [1].
science.org
Widespread cell stress and mitochondrial dysfunction occur in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease
Analysis of animal models and postmortem material from patients suggests that mitochondrial impairments and cellular stress play a role in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). However, more longitudinal in vivo measurements in patients are needed. Here, Venkatamaran et al. analyzed PET and MRI data from patients with AD and showed increased ER stress response and indication of mitochondrial and synaptic dysfunction at early disease stages. Longitudinal analysis showed that brain volume loss and mitochondrial density were particularly susceptible to disease progression. The results suggest that multimodal, longitudinal imaging studies are necessary for complete disease characterization and could be of value in the clinical setting for diagnosis and clinical trial evaluation.
Psychiatric Times
Update on Depression Treatments for Youth
Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. To date, there are only 2 medications that have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the acute treatment of major depressive disorder in children and adolescents: fluoxetine (ages 8 to 17 years) and escitalopram (ages 12 to 17 years). Placebo response rates in the 50% range have contributed to negative findings in double-blind placebo-controlled antidepressant trials for the treatment of major depression in youth. Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. Recent studies provide new information about treatment for depression in youth.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Daytime Napping Linked with Hypertension, Stroke Risk
The new report adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting links between sleep and cardiovascular health. Many people dream about being able to have the luxury of an afternoon nap, but it turns out that those who frequently get a dose of daytime dozing may actually face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
verywellhealth.com
Relapsing-Remitting MS Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) is the most common type of multiple sclerosis. Affecting 85% to 90% of people with MS, RRMS is associated with exacerbations (relapses) of new or worsening neurological symptoms followed by periods of symptom recovery (remission). This article will review key facts and statistics about relapsing-remitting MS,...
Comments / 0