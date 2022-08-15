ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
The 74

Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why

Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Chalkbeat

How private schools are spending COVID relief cash

The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression, because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just as in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students. After a schoolwide screening, officials found...
CNET

3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023

Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
Fox News

School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Bloomberg

California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says

A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC. The draft proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would extend the deadline by a year to Aug. 27, 2023, according a commission...
Bloomberg

The Fed's Challenges and Path Forward on Inflation, Rates

A reminder to send questions for Tom and David to TOPLive@bloomberg.net. Speaking of which, a question has come in from a reader about the Fed’s balance sheet. Can the Fed really proceed with its stated pace of winding this down. And if not, to what extent would this limit the Fed’s scope to respond if we have another “Black Swan” type event like the 2020 Covid shutdowns?
