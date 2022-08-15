Read full article on original website
Nationwide shortage of teachers leaves school districts looking to foreign teachers
A nationwide shortage in teachers has left many states scrambling to find alternative solutions. Now, some schools are turning to foreign teachers to bridge the gap. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Stimulus Programs: Take Advantage Before the Money Runs Out
When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, commerce shut down in the United States. Only essential businesses stayed open; some of us with office jobs were lucky enough to work from home. But...
Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why
Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
How private schools are spending COVID relief cash
The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression, because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just as in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students. After a schoolwide screening, officials found...
Student loans: DOE announces more federal student loans to be forgiven
The Department of Education on Tuesday announced plans to discharge nearly $4 billion in federal student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute. According to the DOE, the government is forgiving $3.9 billion in federal student loans for 208,000 borrowers who attended the school. ITT Tech closed in September...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
From $39k to $155k, teacher salaries in the U.S. are all over the map
(The Center Square) – A 28-year-old teacher's video announcing he quit his job in Ohio to go work as a manager in Walmart went viral in July and his story landed him on ABC's Good Morning America. "Leaving teaching after 6 years to go be a manager at Walmart...
Biden administration cancels another $3.9 billion in student loan debt for former for-profit college students
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for 208,000 students who attended the now-defunct for-profit ITT Technical Institute -- bringing the total amount of loan discharges approved under President Joe Biden to nearly $32 billion.
CNET
3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023
Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
CNET
More Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Received the $32 Billion in Cancellations?
The two-year pause on student loan payments and interest is set to expire on Aug. 31. While borrowers across the US anxiously await a decision from President Joe Biden on widespread loan forgiveness, his administration continues to discharge student loans for certain borrowers. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that...
Pricey pencils, paper: U.S. teachers get schooled in inflation
NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Teachers face a harsh lesson as inflation drives up the cost of everything from paper to pencils before the school year begins, leading some to cut back on supplies - or substitute with cheaper items.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
These 10 States Have the Least Affordable Private Schools
Private school education has a reputation for creating more successful students, but at a high cost. While plenty of public school graduates go on to successful careers, recent data from the National...
CNBC
Biden administration cancels $3.9 billion in student debt for 208,000 borrowers defrauded by ITT Tech
The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it would cancel the student loans for 208,000 borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute. The relief totals $3.9 billion. The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel all remaining federal student debt taken on by borrowers who were defrauded...
Teachers in This State Will Get $125 Checks for Back-to-School Supplies
Educators in Georgia will get some much-deserved financial assistance.
Bloomberg
California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says
A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC. The draft proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would extend the deadline by a year to Aug. 27, 2023, according a commission...
Bloomberg
The Fed's Challenges and Path Forward on Inflation, Rates
A reminder to send questions for Tom and David to TOPLive@bloomberg.net. Speaking of which, a question has come in from a reader about the Fed’s balance sheet. Can the Fed really proceed with its stated pace of winding this down. And if not, to what extent would this limit the Fed’s scope to respond if we have another “Black Swan” type event like the 2020 Covid shutdowns?
