College Corner, OH

WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
FOX59

Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
MUNCIE, IN
WLWT 5

Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on Friday night

CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Friday night. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, they responded to 3450 McHenry Avenue to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that Claudette Davis, 61, was operating a 2003 Ford Explorer north...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
HAMILTON, OH

