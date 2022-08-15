Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Related
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
WLWT 5
New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
WLWT 5
SWAT, multiple police agencies on scene at apartment complex in Mount Healthy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Multiple police agencies along with SWAT are responding to a situation at an apartment complex in Mount Healthy. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex. The standoff ended around 3:30 p.m., according to officials. People were very emotional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
WLWT 5
Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes. She […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cold Case Man Resurfaces 23 Years Later —Where Was Richard Hoagland?
After years of thorough searching without yielding anything, Richard Hoagland was declared a dead man, only to resurface 23 years later under a false identity. His reasons will leave one in awe and full of anger.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
WLWT 5
Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
WLWT 5
Woman leads Mason police on more than 40-minute pursuit before arrest
MASON, Ohio — On Saturday morning, Mason police responded to a call of a woman asleep at the wheel on East Main at Mason Montgomery Road. Once police attempted to make a traffic stop she fled, leading them on a wild goose chase. Police identified the woman was 40-year-old...
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
WLWT 5
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on Friday night
CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Friday night. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, they responded to 3450 McHenry Avenue to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that Claudette Davis, 61, was operating a 2003 Ford Explorer north...
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
WTHR
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog found in Indiana 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
Comments / 3