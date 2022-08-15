ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099 pounds of the Home Run Inn brand of frozen pizzas , based out of Woodbridge, Illinois.

The specific products being recalled were made on June 6, 2022. The 33.5-oz packages of Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza have a best-by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

    Courtesy: USDA FSIS
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS

These packages will also have an establishment number of “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when that distributor received consumer complaints reporting that metal had been found in the pizza. No confirmed injuries or adverse reactions have been reported so far.

The FSIS said the pizzas were sent to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to other retailers across the country.

The agency encourages anyone who has these products in their freezers to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase. Distributors are also advised not to sell the pizzas.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the USDA by calling 888-674-6854 or by sending an email to its hotline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
WTAX

IL AG files suit against Kroger

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What’s the most popular food at the State Fair?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Fair is a great opportunity for Illinoisans to get together and share their accomplishments, learn about one another, and enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. But, more importantly, it gives us a chance to eat fair food. WMBD Digital Producer Maggie Strahan...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Y105

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
99.5 WKDQ

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
