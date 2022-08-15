Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft
WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Eyewitness News
2 hurt in Hartford stabbing
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night. Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a fight. When they arrived, police found two victims. Authorities said one of the victims, a male in...
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Danbury PD: A Man Named Rockhead Arrested with Crack Cocaine
No way I am burying the lead on this one. A man named Gerald Blake Rockhead was arrested in Danbury on Tuesday (8/16/22). That's right ROCKHEAD, was arrested with CRACK ROCK. What the actual F---!? I could not believe my eyes when I saw the press release from Sgt. Krupinsky of the Danbury Police Department.
Police: Carmel man arrested for threatening driver in road rage incident
A Carmel man has been arrested for threatening another driver with a handgun in a road rage incident in Pleasantville.
Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
Eyewitness News
Missing Hartford child found safe
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police said a missing boy was found safe. Authorities said 11-year-old Ethan Taylor was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. “Ethan is diagnosed with autism, however he is reported to be high functioning and may present older than his actual age,” Hartford police said.
sheltonherald.com
State police: CT biker seriously hurt after rear-ending SUV in Shelton
SHELTON — A Naugatuck motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday night after state police said he rear-ended an SUV on Route 8. The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes about a quarter-mile north of Exit 12, state police said. Troopers said the bike, a 2001 Honda CBR900RR,...
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Ansonia teen accused of stealing cars, told Shelton police he was following 'TikTok trend'
A 16-year-old Ansonia boy is facing charges after police say they caught him in the act of stealing cars after he admitted to seeing a TikTok challenge.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical
A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St. When police responded to the report of a collision they...
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigating shooting on Franklin Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Monday night. Police said it happened in the area of 435 Franklin Avenue. A man in his 20s is in critical but stable condition at the hospital, said police. Anyone with information is asked to...
Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday.
