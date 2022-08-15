No way I am burying the lead on this one. A man named Gerald Blake Rockhead was arrested in Danbury on Tuesday (8/16/22). That's right ROCKHEAD, was arrested with CRACK ROCK. What the actual F---!? I could not believe my eyes when I saw the press release from Sgt. Krupinsky of the Danbury Police Department.

DANBURY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO