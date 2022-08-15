ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 players… barely

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has his doubters and naysayers, but according to his peers, he's one of the 100 best players in the NFL.

Each year, NFL players vote on the top 100, and the league shares the results. This year, Cousins came in at No. 99.

The league's writeup noted Cousins' high career passer rating (98.6) and consistency as pluses.

In the NFL's video announcing Cousins' placement, defensive tackle Mike Daniels said Cousins "absolutely deserves to be on the list."

"He knows the amount of disrespect he gets, he never complains," Daniels said.

This isn't the first time Cousins has made the list – he was ranked in the top 100 each year from 2016- 2020, climbing as high as No. 58 before the 2020 season. He was not ranked last year.

The 33-year-old is coming off of one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions last year. However, the Vikings only won eight games and missed the playoffs.

Expectations for Cousins will be high this season, with a new, offensive-minded head coach at the helm in Kevin O'Connell. Cousins missed the team's first preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19 , though the Vikings rested most of their starters anyway.

The NFL has only announced half of the top 100 so far. Cousins is the only Viking listed as of yet.

