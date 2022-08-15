Read full article on original website
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all I-40 eastbound traffic in Smith Co.
An overturned tractor-trailer in Smith County blocked all traffic headed east on Interstate 40 at mile marker 260 for several hours.
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
Report: 77% of downtown Nashville retail, dining locally based
The Second Quarter Market Conditions Report from the Nashville Downtown Partnership breaks down the downtown retail and restaurant operators. It shows 77% of them are locally based, 11% are national, and 12% are regional.
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
Metro Neighborhoods Report lists safety, rapid development as top concerns for residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Neighbor 2 Neighbor released its inaugural State of Metro Neighborhoods Report on Monday. The 36-page report outlines the top challenges facing our local neighborhoods, including rapid development, neighborhood safety, litter and illegal dumping, disaster preparedness and recovery, and the lack of engaged neighbors and willing leaders.
Denholtz Properties Acquires 5150 JB Drive Apartments
Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company, announces the acquisition of 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit, Class-A multifamily community located at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. 5150 JB Drive Apartments is located in the Nashville MSA less than 30 minutes from downtown in the...
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
Sparta Facing Trash Emergency Following County’s Landfill Study
White County closing its landfill for study has caused an “emergency in the sanitation department” of Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said now that the county is diverting trash, city employees drive 160 miles a day to dump in McMinnville. Sparta has regularly used White County’s landfill to dump in the past.
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
TVA says Power Bills will begin to Fall
TVA says consumers should start seeing lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand, giving families relief from the heat and higher bills. According to TVA, electric load hit a June record of 31,617 megawatts, natural gas prices are 141% higher this June versus last year, and this summer is shaping to be one of the hottest July’s in middle Tennessee history.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WCS bus involved in 'fender-bender' crash Tuesday morning, no injuries
A Williamson County Schools bus was involved in a minor crash on Tuesday morning which resulted in no injuries. According to Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner, the "fender-bender" crash occurred when the school bus rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
Your bank account will be thankful. TVA lowering electricity rates soon
Electric rates will lower in September for customers across the board, Tennessee Valley Authority officials said this week.
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash
A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
