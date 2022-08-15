ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Chester County History Center’s Fourth Annual Halloween Ball

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1P49_0hHfVg0t00
Image via Chester County History Center.

Save the date for Chester County History Center’s 4th Annual Halloween Ball –Le Cirque. A sure-to-be memorable night of fun, celebration of friendship and nostalgia. Fine fare by Spence Cafe, live music, skilled circus performers from Airplay Entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, and the opportunity to raise your paddle in support of Chester County History Center on Oct. 29, 2022 6:30 PM.

The search is on for event sponsors! Please explore Halloween Ball Sponsorship Opportunities and Program Ads Opportunities to support the History Center.

As its largest fundraising event of the year, the Halloween Ball seeks to bring awareness to the Center’s mission and commitment to community.

Your support of the 4th Annual Halloween Ball will directly benefit the preservation and permanence of 300 years of Chester County history by the continued operations of the History Center serving constituents of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds through accessible and equitable opportunities of participation in educational programs, exhibits, and activities.

VISTA.Today

Chester County Introduces Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros.Image via Donna Rovins, Daily Local News. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner

After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The couple currently have a deal pending with VK Brewing of Glen Mills for the property with...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Essential Utilities Assigns $143 Million Improvement Project to ‘Valuable Member of Leadership Team’

Whitney Kellett.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
WAYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Want Hands-On Experience in Healthcare? WilmU Has You Covered

Image via Wilmington University. Hummu Saydee, a senior in the Health Sciences Program at Wilmington University, is getting hands-on experience in healthcare this summer as a paid intern for ChristianaCare Health System, learning about cutting-edge approaches while building on her previous work experience in healthcare.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

