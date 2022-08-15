Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Chester County History Center’s Fourth Annual Halloween Ball

Image via Chester County History Center.

Save the date for Chester County History Center’s 4th Annual Halloween Ball –Le Cirque. A sure-to-be memorable night of fun, celebration of friendship and nostalgia. Fine fare by Spence Cafe, live music, skilled circus performers from Airplay Entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, and the opportunity to raise your paddle in support of Chester County History Center on Oct. 29, 2022 6:30 PM.

The search is on for event sponsors! Please explore Halloween Ball Sponsorship Opportunities and Program Ads Opportunities to support the History Center.

As its largest fundraising event of the year, the Halloween Ball seeks to bring awareness to the Center’s mission and commitment to community.

Your support of the 4th Annual Halloween Ball will directly benefit the preservation and permanence of 300 years of Chester County history by the continued operations of the History Center serving constituents of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds through accessible and equitable opportunities of participation in educational programs, exhibits, and activities.