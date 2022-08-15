ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Four injured in boat explosion in Daytona Beach, fire officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An explosion on a boat was reported Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters said the fire occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m when four boaters refueled and started their boat, causing an explosion that resulted in four injuries.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election 2022: Last weekend for early voting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election, but if you're hoping to beat those lines, Saturday may be your last chance to vote early. Early voting ends in Orange and Osceola counties on Sunday. Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles encourages all...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Five people rushed to hospital after serious crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Daytona Beach Saturday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Blvd. Fire department official say a pickup truck collided with a Jeep, causing serious damage to both vehicles. Firefighters...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Showers could linger into over night hours in some areas

ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR ORLANDO:. Tonight’s low: 77 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain Saturday: 40% chance for p.m. storms. Main weather concerns: Lightning storms with torrential rain moving into Orlando by 6 p.m. and peaking around 8 p.m. Rain should end by 11 p.m. Expect frequent, dangerous lightning, and one or two could be severe with gusty winds over 60mph. Storms will track east and have no trouble reaching the beaches. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible so watch for flooding in poor drainage areas.
ORLANDO, FL

