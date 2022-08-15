Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
fox35orlando.com
Four injured in boat explosion in Daytona Beach, fire officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An explosion on a boat was reported Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters said the fire occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m when four boaters refueled and started their boat, causing an explosion that resulted in four injuries.
fox35orlando.com
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport workers may soon be able to send kids to on-site K-12 school
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 20,000 people work at Orlando International Airport. Airport board members said it would be great if their kids could get an education there, too. The topic came up at this week's meeting of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) board, which oversees the airport. Vice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman struck, killed by lightning at Winter Springs park identified by police
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida police identified on Friday the mom who was struck and killed by lightning at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs, and her 10-year-old daughter, who was also struck and expected to survive. Watch the press conference above. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election 2022: Last weekend for early voting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Voters head to the polls on Tuesday for Florida's Primary Election, but if you're hoping to beat those lines, Saturday may be your last chance to vote early. Early voting ends in Orange and Osceola counties on Sunday. Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles encourages all...
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
fox35orlando.com
Small plane crash-lands near busy roadway in Orlando; no injuries reported, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. Photos and videos showed a red and white plane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Body found in woods near Halifax Medical Center ID'd as missing man
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County have identified a body found in a wooded area near the Halifax Medical Center on August 11 as that of a missing man for whom a Purple Alert was issued last month. The body of James Oliver Williams was located in the...
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
fox35orlando.com
Five people rushed to hospital after serious crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in Daytona Beach Saturday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Blvd. Fire department official say a pickup truck collided with a Jeep, causing serious damage to both vehicles. Firefighters...
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
'I was shaking!': Witness describes moment plane crashed on Orlando road
Crews were working to remove a small plane that crash-landed on an Orlando roadway. The plane ended up on its nose in the driveway of a nearby home on University Blvd. Witnesses described a loud crash as they rushed to see if the pilot was alright.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hit by a car and killed after exiting his vehicle on the interstate
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after I-4 east was shut down for hours early Sunday morning when a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the roadway. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the interstate, near the mile marker 118 exit...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man, 23, dies after being struck by Tesla while crossing road near UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Tesla while crossing the road near the University of Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at University Blvd. and Technology Ave. Troopers said the man, who is from...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport raising parking prices: How much you'll pay now
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to park at Orlando International Airport, it's going to cost you more. Starting October 1, parking in Garage C will go up by $2, costing drivers $19 per day. Right now, it is $17 per day. Then, on October 1, 2023, parking at all...
fox35orlando.com
Police identify woman killed by lightning strike in Winter Springs near elementary school
Police have identified the mother who was killed after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs on Thursday afternoon. The mother, identified as Nicole Tedesco, passed away from her injuries. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital but has since been released. The family's dog was also struck, but survived.
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a second system for possible development. On Saturday, Potential Tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Showers could linger into over night hours in some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR ORLANDO:. Tonight’s low: 77 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain Saturday: 40% chance for p.m. storms. Main weather concerns: Lightning storms with torrential rain moving into Orlando by 6 p.m. and peaking around 8 p.m. Rain should end by 11 p.m. Expect frequent, dangerous lightning, and one or two could be severe with gusty winds over 60mph. Storms will track east and have no trouble reaching the beaches. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible so watch for flooding in poor drainage areas.
Comments / 4