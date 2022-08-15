Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon. Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his...
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Not Present at 49ers’ Team Activities as Trade Looms
As the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo’s four-year stretch as the starting quarterback, the team isn’t letting the 30-year-old anywhere near confidential information. While the onus currently lies with Garoppolo to find a trade, the team moves forward – unwelcoming to his presence. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Baker Mayfield ‘setting himself apart’ from Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers QB battle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield drew the start in the preseason opener just weeks after being traded to the franchise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Thriving In New Situations Early In 2022 Preseason
Success in the NFL is often dictated by situation. Players sometimes need a change of scenery for their careers to take off. Some players have already started thriving on their new teams after a busy offseason. They'll solidify their standing over the next two weeks as franchises have to make cuts down to their final 53-man roster.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it
Jimmy Garoppolo has recently been linked to the Cleveland Browns. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason long but nothing has come to fruition. However, many felt as if Cleveland would be interested in the San Francisco 49ers’ QB because of Deshaun Watson. Watson was originally handed a 6-game suspension, but the NFL is […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Tom Brady, Trainer Alex Guerrero in Twitter Rant
Antonio Brown targeted Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero in a series of tweets Wednesday:. Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too. AB @AB84. Tom brady manipulate the game gets...
Bleacher Report
Report: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Underwent Hernia Surgery; Expected to Play Week 1
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III reportedly underwent surgery to repair a hernia. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Walker is expected to make a full recovery and the team hopes he is ready for Week 1 "if all goes well." Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on...
Comments / 0