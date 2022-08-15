ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday

The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon. Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nbc Sports#The Nfc Championship Game
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Thriving In New Situations Early In 2022 Preseason

Success in the NFL is often dictated by situation. Players sometimes need a change of scenery for their careers to take off. Some players have already started thriving on their new teams after a busy offseason. They'll solidify their standing over the next two weeks as franchises have to make cuts down to their final 53-man roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it

Jimmy Garoppolo has recently been linked to the Cleveland Browns. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason long but nothing has come to fruition. However, many felt as if Cleveland would be interested in the San Francisco 49ers’ QB because of Deshaun Watson. Watson was originally handed a 6-game suspension, but the NFL is […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy