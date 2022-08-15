Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
KCRG.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
dakotanewsnow.com
Survey seeks to find which state patrol has best-looking cruiser 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll aims to find which state highway patrol department has the best-looking ride. The American Association of State Troopers puts on the contest each year on the website Survey Monkey. State patrols from all 50 states submit their best photos of their respective patrol vehicles.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tips and tricks to help with back-to-school bedtime routines
Among the top headlines in Washington include a change in leadership in Wyoming and pending legal action within former President Trump's circle. Sioux Falls sits at one of the last crossroads for those looking to get to Sturgis from the east and south. Over the years, it’s become the last stop for many looking to head west.
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo
FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were in Fargo again Tuesday night to play the division-leading RedHawks. John Silviano’s long 2-run double gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good and they went on to win 9-4 and improve to 54-28 for the season. The Birds fell to 31-49 despite 2 more hits and an RBI for Jabari Henry. The same two team play again Wednesday and Thursday night before the Birds head to Milwaukee.
KELOLAND TV
One dead in Hanson County crash
FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger. According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local producers feel impact of drought conditions
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Farmers and local producers have faced many challenges this year with drought conditions. This, in combination with the varying temperatures throughout the spring and summer months, has caused a slowdown in production. Nancy Kirstein, owner of The Good Earth Farm says these various aspects play...
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Wheelin’ fundraiser will raise money for the military
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a local Jeep club who holds various fundraisers. On September 4th, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, they’ll raise money for active duty, and veterans of the military. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
kelo.com
Riverfest returns to DTSF this weekend; Volunteers needed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This weekend marks the return of Riverfest in Downtown Sioux Falls. The event, now in its 9th year, is moving from Cherapa Place to Fawick Park to avoid ongoing construction. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be on hand starting at 5 P.M....
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake Country takes series from Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries hit two homeruns on Sunday and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to Lake County 6-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the second inning and was driven...
