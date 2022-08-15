ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ask public for help after engendered piping plover nest tampered with at Hampton Beach

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Credit: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief

HAMPTON, N.H. — Authorities are turning to the public for help after an endangered piping plover nest was tampered with at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire earlier this summer.

Sometime between the evening of July 15 and the morning of July 16, two piping plover eggs were illegally collected from an active nest on the northern part of the beach across from Ron’s Landing Restaurant, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced Monday.

Biologists over the weekend documented footprints inside a fenced-in area starting from the seawall and leading directly to the nest when the eggs were discovered missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Hampshire Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262.

IN THIS ARTICLE
