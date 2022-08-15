Read full article on original website
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
Former USF star takes over as coach of Seminole High
SEMINOLE — When the 2022 high school football season starts, Seminole Warhawks new head coach Auggie Sanchez will call the plays from the sidelines. The Pinellas County native and former University of South Florida linebacker accepted the job after former head coach Chris Miller stepped down. Miller became an assistant coach and the director of football operations at American International College.
Mulberry High School gets $250K grant from Bucs for new field
MULBERRY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is giving a very generous grant to a high school in Polk County to help cover the costs for its new synthetic turf field. Mulberry High School will be receiving a $250,000 grant from the Buccaneers right before the start of their upcoming football season. The funds will be used to pay for the new synthetic turf field at the school's Phosphate Bowl Stadium, Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.
Newsome refuses to go backwards, reloads for upcoming season
LITHIA, FLORIDA- A big chunk of the rushing yardage from a year ago is gone for the Newsome Wolves. That missing offense in the backfield is running back Jason Albritton, who rushed for 1,405 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. An 8-3 season ended with a narrow loss to Kissimmee Osceola 28-21 in the ...
Gibbs High School sports coaches help student athletes achieve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Larry Murphy has been the head coach of the Gibbs High School boys' basketball team for nearly two decades. As a St. Pete product himself, Murphy said he can relate to his athletes in a unique way. "I help kids find a way out of...
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 national championship game
The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be returning to South Florida. Bill Hancock, executive director of the four-team playoff, announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium has been selected as the site of the 2026 championship game. Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to repeat as host...
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Lakeland college student's FBA team wins championship months after starting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Southeastern University student Amy Rhodes has always dreamed about owning her own professional sports team. The 22-year-old's dream came true a few months ago when she started a team in the Florida Basketball Association. Over the weekend, though, a second dream became a reality when the fledgling...
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
Breon Ansley May Compete at the 2022 Dubai Pro Bodybuilding Show Before the Olympia
Two-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Breon Ansley was initially going to compete at the 2022 Tampa Pro on Aug. 5-6 in Tampa, FL. However, he ultimately did not appear in that show due to an illness acquired while traveling. In a video published to his YouTube channel on Aug. 12, 2022, he said his doctor called it “traveler’s diarrhea.”
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull
Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Papa Johns introduces crustless pizza, the ‘Papa Bowl’
Papa Johns is delivering to pizza fans in a unique way: crustless pizza.
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
Pasco High honors Gerald Newton
The Pasco County School Board has named the press box at W.F. Edwards Stadium after Gerald Newton, who was known as the “Voice of the Pirates.”. Pasco High School Principal Kari Kadlub and Athletic Director Dawn Wetherby submitted the request, which was approved during a July school board meeting.
