Hobbies

wlrn.org

Rainwater from Piney Point released into Tampa Bay

Rainwater is being removed from the Piney Point gypsum stacks in Manatee County as the plant is being readied for permanent closure. The state Department of Environmental Protection says rainwater is being siphoned from a pond where it has collected over the past few months. Officials say this is not...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The process for dumping 4.5 million gallons of rainwater from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay has begun. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an recent email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa

The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Most Rural Counties

Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer

He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
GULFPORT, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
995qyk.com

Why Do Most People In Tampa Bay Area Quit Their Job?

Why Do Most People In Tampa Bay Area Quit Their Job? Fair question, right? It’s called “Quiet Quitting” and it’s a real thing. You’re seen the masses quitting their jobs (and maybe you’re one of them) since the pandemic. Last week we couldn’t get a table at one of our favorite restaurants. Not because of the crowd. They had empty tables, but not enough workers. Seems crazy. Look I’ve had my fair share of jobs through the years, working at about 20 different radio stations, and many times with a 2nd, and sometimes 3rd job through the years. With 3 kids, sometimes that’s just what you gotta do. I just don’t understand why or how people can quit their job in such big numbers. Where do they all go? Love to hear your thoughts on this one? According to a YouGov poll…
Mysuncoast.com

How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
SARASOTA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL

