wlrn.org
Rainwater from Piney Point released into Tampa Bay
Rainwater is being removed from the Piney Point gypsum stacks in Manatee County as the plant is being readied for permanent closure. The state Department of Environmental Protection says rainwater is being siphoned from a pond where it has collected over the past few months. Officials say this is not...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
The Daily South
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
fox13news.com
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
Mysuncoast.com
4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The process for dumping 4.5 million gallons of rainwater from the Piney Point facility into Tampa Bay has begun. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent an recent email update, explaining that moving the water accumulated during the rainy season is part of the larger process to close the former fertilizer plant for good.
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society of Tampa Bay looking for families for hundreds of pets
WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever homes across Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters campaign.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
Florida's Most Rural Counties
Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
thegabber.com
Former Gulfport Football Coach a Hall-of-Famer
He is a legend of sorts in Florida high school athletics – and in a way, he got his start in Gulfport. Earl Garcia is being inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is the winningest football coach in the history of the Tampa Bay region with 283 victories going into his season opener Friday night at Clearwater, where he will lead Hillsborough High onto the field for the 30th consecutive season as head coach.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
St. Petersburg among top fastest-growing housing markets in US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's no secret housing prices have been going up. Amid the skyrocketing prices, there has been high demand and a somewhat short supply for prospective homebuyers. A recent study from Redfin shows several Florida metros are the fastest-growing areas for median house prices across the...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
995qyk.com
Why Do Most People In Tampa Bay Area Quit Their Job?
Why Do Most People In Tampa Bay Area Quit Their Job? Fair question, right? It’s called “Quiet Quitting” and it’s a real thing. You’re seen the masses quitting their jobs (and maybe you’re one of them) since the pandemic. Last week we couldn’t get a table at one of our favorite restaurants. Not because of the crowd. They had empty tables, but not enough workers. Seems crazy. Look I’ve had my fair share of jobs through the years, working at about 20 different radio stations, and many times with a 2nd, and sometimes 3rd job through the years. With 3 kids, sometimes that’s just what you gotta do. I just don’t understand why or how people can quit their job in such big numbers. Where do they all go? Love to hear your thoughts on this one? According to a YouGov poll…
Mysuncoast.com
How safe do you feel driving I-75?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
tampabeacon.com
Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
